Steelers Add Ex-Top 10 Pick to Active Roster After Placing DT on Injured Reserve

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers told the media in his October 22 press conference that defensive tackle Montravius Adams will not play in Week 8. As it turns out, he will need to miss three additional games too.

The Steelers placed Adams on injured reserve a few hours after Tomlin’s press conference. Adams exited with a knee injury during the team’s matchup against the New York Jets in Week 7.

To replace him on the active roster, the Steelers signed cornerback C.J. Henderson from their practice squad. Henderson was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had spent nearly the past month on the Steelers practice squad.

In their final roster move on October 22, the Steelers also announced signing defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to their practice squad. He will take the opening on the squad vacant from Henderson’s move to the active roster.

Steelers Sign CB C.J. Henderson to 53-Man Roster

The addition of Henderson to the active roster was an interesting move for the Steelers. Henderson will obviously not replace Adams, as the two play different defensive positions.

In addition to Adams, starting cornerback Donte Jackson suffered an injury against the Jets. With Henderson now on the active roster, the Steelers have extra cornerback depth.

But Tomlin told reporters in his press conference that the team views Jackson’s shoulder injury from Week 7 as “minor.” Tomlin added that he expects Jackson to play versus the New York Giants in Week 8.

Before signing Henderson, though, the Steelers had just three other cornerbacks on the active roster besides Jackson — Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre and Beanie Bishop. All of them played a lot after Jackson left in Week 7.

So, adding Henderson to the roster ensures the Steelers will be able to dress four cornerbacks even if Jackson isn’t able to play against the Giants.

Henderson didn’t live up to his draft expectations in Jacksonville. The Jaguars traded him to the Carolina Panthers after he played in just 10 games from 2020-21. Henderson played 39 games for the Panthers over parts of three seasons.

He spent 2024 training camp with the Houston Texans, but Henderson didn’t make their roster after the preseason.

Steelers Could Get Multiple Players Back for Week 8

Adams will miss a minimum of four games because the Steelers placed him on injured reserve. But the Steelers had mostly positive news on the injury front to begin preparation for Week 8.

Tomlin told reporters on October 8 that linebacker Tyler Matakevich and running back Cordarrelle Patterson could be back this week. Matakevich has been out since Week 2 while Patterson last played during Week 4.

The Steelers also expect safety Damontae Kazee to return versus the Giants.

Tomlin added in his press conference that he didn’t have an update on edge rusher Nick Herbig or center Zach Frazier. The Steelers miss both of those players along their offensive and defensive fronts.

It’s important to note, though, that the Steelers will have their bye in Week 9 after facing the Giants. So, it might not make sense for them to push any of their injured players to return sooner than they are ready.

If the Steelers can utilize their depth to get through one more game, their injured players will have a pair of weeks to rest before the team’s next contest.