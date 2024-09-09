Steelers Bringing Back Ex-UDFA to Replace $9 Million Free Agent Signing: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting no time in addressing their hole at punter. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on September 9 that the Steelers “plan to sign” former undrafted free agent punter Corliss Waitman.

“The Steelers plan to sign Corliss Waitman, per his agent Alexa Stabler, after Cameron Johnson suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday,” wrote Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s the third stint with Pittsburgh for Waitman, who originally signed there as an undrafted free agent in 2020.”

Technically, this will be Waitman’s third stint with the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh has previously waived him three times. He is signing back with the Steelers a day after punter Cameron Johnston suffered a gruesome knee injury.

In his postgame press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin called Johnston’s injury “significant.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on September 9 that Johnston will be out for the season.