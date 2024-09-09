Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Bringing Back Ex-UDFA to Replace $9 Million Free Agent Signing: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Corliss Waitman

Getty NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on September 9 that the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to sign punter Corliss Waitman.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting no time in addressing their hole at punter. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on September 9 that the Steelers “plan to sign” former undrafted free agent punter Corliss Waitman.

“The Steelers plan to sign Corliss Waitman, per his agent Alexa Stabler, after Cameron Johnson suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday,” wrote Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s the third stint with Pittsburgh for Waitman, who originally signed there as an undrafted free agent in 2020.”

Technically, this will be Waitman’s third stint with the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh has previously waived him three times. He is signing back with the Steelers a day after punter Cameron Johnston suffered a gruesome knee injury.

In his postgame press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin called Johnston’s injury “significant.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on September 9 that Johnston will be out for the season.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Comments

Steelers Bringing Back Ex-UDFA to Replace $9 Million Free Agent Signing: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x