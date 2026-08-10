Steelers Bring Back 2-Time Super Bowl Champion WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for fresh receiver depth over the past several days. On Monday, the team found that in a familiar face — Cornell Powell.

The Steelers announced Monday it signed Powell to their training camp roster. Powell is back with the Steelers after spending about a week with the team’s practice squad from November 25-December 2 last year.

In between, Powell played for the DC Defenders of the UFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected the wideout at No. 181 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games during the 2022 campaign but hasn’t played in the regular season since then.

Powell was on the Chiefs practice squad when the team won the Super Bowl following the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

In other moves Monday, the Steelers also signed wide receiver Isaiah Winstead. The wideout’s representation announced the signing Sunday evening.

To make space for the two receivers, the team waived fellow wideout Colton Dowell and waived/injured offensive lineman Lorenzo Thompson.

Steelers Sign Cornell Powell to Training Camp Roster

The Steelers have been turning the bottom of their wide receiver depth chart so much over the past few days, the team waived a wideout about two days after they claimed him off waivers.

That was Dowell, who was previously with the San Francisco 49ers. Instead of Dowell, Powell and Winstead will take their shot at trying to leave an impression in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers must think something of Powell because he has found his way back to the team. Before signing with the Steelers, Powell tried out with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers, though, ultimately inked a different receiver to a new deal.

Powell didn’t finish his fourth NFL season with the Chiefs. Kansas City waived him from its practice squad in November 2024. He finished that campaign with the Seattle Seahawks.

The spring of 2025 was the first time Powell played in the UFL. Then that summer, Powell spent part of the preseason with the Houston Texans. He joined the Steelers three months after getting cut in Houston.

Steelers Part Ways With Lorenzo Thompson

The final part of the roster moves Monday for the Steelers was the final release of Thompson. The injured lineman is now available to sign with a new team once healthy.

Thompson came to the Steelers on a futures contract in January. He spent the summer of 2025 with the Cleveland Browns. But after the preseason, Cleveland cut the offensive lineman.

Thompson has never played in an NFL regular season game.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Thompson is a Syracuse, New York native who played college football at Rhode Island. He was an FCS All-American while making 37 straight starts for the school at left tackle.

Thompson also spent part of his rookie season with the Browns. In Cleveland, he transitioned to playing mostly left tackle to left guard.

With Monday’s moves, the Steelers now have 13 wide receivers. Meanwhile, 14 healthy offensive linemen remain on the roster.