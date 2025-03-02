Hi, Subscriber

$55 Million WR ‘Could Be Heading’ to Steelers: Report

SB Nation's Jarrett Bailey reported Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton could be heading to Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to trade for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. But Samuel might not have been Pittsburgh’s preferred receiver addition anyway.

He wasn’t according to SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey, who reported on Feb. 27 that Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is the receiver to “keep an eye on” with Pittsburgh this offseason.

“The Steelers have wanted Sutton dating back to last offseason. They reached out to the Denver Broncos on multiple occasions both before and during the 2024 NFL Draft to try and put together a trade, but were turned away both times. This offseason may be different, though,” wrote Bailey.

“I’m told it ‘sounds like Courtland Sutton could be heading Pittsburgh’s way.'”

Bailey added that “a source” told him that Sutton would “love” to play with Russell Wilson again. The quarterback and receiver spent two years together from 2022-23 with the Broncos.

Sutton has earned about $55 million in his seven-year NFL career.

Could the Steelers Finally Acquire Courtland Sutton?

As Bailey mentioned, Sutton has been linked to the Steelers for nearly a year. Part of why has been the Wilson-Sutton relationship.

Sutton posted a pair of 750-yard campaigns in Wilson’s two seasons with the Broncos. During 2023, Sutton had 10 receiving touchdowns as well.

Sutton had an even better 2024 with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He set a new career-best with 81 catches and registered his first 1,000-yard season since his Pro Bowl season in 2019. Sutton also had eight touchdowns.

But Sutton will be a free agent next year, and Denver could view him as expendable even before 2025.

“He’s entering the final year of his contract with the Broncos, and Denver isn’t planning on paying him,” Bailey wrote. “Ergo, it makes sense to move him in exchange for draft capital if you’re the Broncos.

“Should this come to fruition, having a wide receiver duo of Sutton and George Pickens would already be worlds better than what the Steelers had a season ago.”

Bailey’s report came on Feb. 27. However, it becomes even more pertinent with Samuel off the market.

The Washington Commanders agreed to send a fifth-round pick to the 49ers for Samuel. Pundits suggested this offseason that Pittsburgh could be a landing spot for the 2021 All-Pro receiver.

