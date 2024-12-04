Steelers Cut Camp Darling, Signaling Potential Injury Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived running back Jonathan Ward ahead of Week 14.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a roster move on the evening of December 4, ahead of the Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

“We have waived RB Jonathan Ward,” the team relayed on X. There was no immediate corresponding move, leaving an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Ward has seesawed on and off the practice squad this season, and he’s likely to end up back there later this week so long as he clears waivers.

The training camp darling and quick fan favorite first joined the Steelers in May, but he started his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He appeared in 32 regular season outings with Arizona as a core special teamer and depth running back before being waived in 2022.

Later that season, Ward found a home with the Tennessee Titans — where he spent the 2023 campaign, once again appearing mostly on special teams.

It goes without saying that the ST department is where the Steelers have utilized Ward too. Although he has also carried the ball 5 times for 22 yards.

This summer, Ward was given 7 preseason carries. He rushed for 4.14 yards per carry, picking up 29 yards on the ground.

A contingent of fans liked Ward as a potential RB3 with Cordarrelle Patterson banged up to start the year. He has served that role at times throughout the season, but the Steelers haven’t needed to call upon him much on offense with Najee Harris humming and Jaylen Warren and Patterson now fully healthy again.

Steelers Analyst Believes CB Cory Trice Jr. Will Be Activated After Jonathan Ward Cut

There was a common theory on social media after Ward was cut, and it was that injured cornerback Cory Trice Jr. would take his spot on the 53-man roster before Week 14.

“Opens up a spot for CB Cory Trice Jr., who should be activated off IR by tomorrow,” Steelers Depot analyst Alex Kozora noted on X.

Fans also echoed this sentiment in the comments of the initial post informing everyone that Ward had been waived.

Trice has had unfortunate luck with injuries since entering the league as a seventh-round selection in 2023. He spent his entire rookie season on the injured reserve, and after just three appearances in year two, he picked up a hamstring injury that landed him right back on IR.

During his first three NFL appearances of 2024, Trice showed real promise inside the Steelers system. Pro Football Focus credited the second-year prospect with an 86.0 coverage grade, as well as a 75.0 mark as a tackler.

Trice also logged his first regular season interception against the Denver Broncos.