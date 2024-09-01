NFL Insider Argues MVP Caliber QB Could Sign With Steelers to ‘Stick It’ to Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have a quarterback signed beyond the 2024 season. Assistant general manager Andy Weidl explained to reporters on August 15 that the team’s plan is to see how both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields perform during the season before making any long-term decision. On August 31, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio proposed a different plan — sign Dak Prescott.

Florio argued the Steelers may be interesting in moving on from both Wilson or Fields after 2024. Florio then laid out how the team could land Prescott for less than market value.

“The Steelers could choose to fire both [quarterbacks], depending on what happens this year. They cleared out the quarterback depth chart after a playoff berth in 2023. They could do it again,” wrote Florio.

“Would they pay Dak market value? Here’s the thing about free agency. Dak could choose to go to a team and a coach for less than market value.

“After having Jerry Jones try to persuade him for years to take less than he could get elsewhere, Dak could stick it to the Cowboys by choosing to take less from one of their biggest AFC rivals.”

Prescott, who finished second in MVP voting last season, will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Florio included the Steelers on a list of seven teams who “might” pursue Prescott this offseason.