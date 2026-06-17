Steelers Teammate Sends Clear Message About Playing with Aaron Rodgers

It is no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the respect of his teammates ahead of his final NFL season. He is coming off a solid first year with the Steelers. The four-time MVP quarterback recorded 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Without his play, the team likely doesn’t win its first AFC North title in five years.

One of the many teammates who enjoys playing with Rodgers is veteran tight end Darnell Washington, who is coming off a career year. While speaking on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Washington had some kind words for his starting quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers Completes the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Washington had to say about what it’s like playing with the 42-year-old Rodgers:

“You gotta make sure you’re paying attention for one…I love Aaron (Rodgers) a lot. So just playing with a player like that, and you know, the old dudes like Cam (Heyward) and him, it’s for sure an honor playing with they old asses.”

Washington also made it a point to mention how Rodgers will quiz the offense on what to do in certain situations. So, they have to always be on their toes. If you are a Steelers fan, that is exactly what you want to hear.

Rodgers is not only the most talented quarterback of all time, but his brain is also one of the most respectable in NFL history. Having a great quarterback can make all the difference in the world for any team. In this instance, the Steelers can stay in any game and, potentially, win it with Rodgers under center.

Mike McCarthy Reunites with Aaron Rodgers

Not only will the Steelers benefit from another season with Rodgers, but they should also benefit from hiring his old head coach, Mike McCarthy. Rodgers started for 11 seasons under McCarthy in Green Bay (2008-2018). In this span, they were one of the league’s best head coach-quarterback duos. The Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances, won the NFC North five times, appeared in three NFC Championship games, and brought home Super Bowl XLV.

The last time Rodgers played a full season for McCarthy (2016), he threw 40 touchdown passes and led Green Bay to the NFC Championship game. Given their history and knowledge of the game, the AFC may want to look out. This is especially true because the Steelers made some key moves on offense this offseason, in addition to hiring McCarthy.

Steelers GM Omar Khan traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. Rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard was also selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. So, this team is better than it was a season ago, at least, that is the case on paper. It will be interesting to see how far this team can venture in Rodgers’ final career campaign.