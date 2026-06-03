Steelers Teammate Reacts to Wild Aaron Rodgers Touchdown at OTAs

Part of the reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers brought back legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers for one more season is his pure talent for the game of football. The four-time MVP is the most talented quarterback the game has ever seen. In fact, he proved it during the Steelers’ OTAs on Wednesday.

During a key portion of Wednesday’s practice, Rodgers could be seen launching a deep touchdown pass to third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson. According to insider Mark Kaboly, the pass appeared to have travelled at least 70 yards in the air. Of course, tight end Darnell Washington was also stunned by the all-time great’s pass.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Look to Be in Great Hands with Aaron Rodgers

Here is what Washington had to say about Rodgers’ wild throw in practice:

“The arm talent is there.”

Kaboly also noted how the pass clearly hit Wilson in stride. Not only is the arm strength still there for the 42-year-old in his 22nd NFL season, but it appears as though the accuracy is still very evident, too.

After recording a total of 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions en route to guiding the Steelers to their first AFC North title in five years last season, Rodgers is the right man for the job in 2026. He is also getting the opportunity to link back up with his longtime head coach, Mike McCarthy. For 11 seasons (2008-2018), McCarthy and Rodgers led one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses. The team even made eight consecutive playoff appearances within those 11 years and brought home Super Bowl XLV.

Pittsburgh’s Offensive Personnel Is Even Better in 2026

There is no doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers made an effort to add to the offense this offseason. To upgrade the wide receiver room, Steelers GM Omar Khan traded for two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. He will now pair up with two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, whom the Steelers traded for last offseason. In addition to the trade for Pittman, the Steelers drafted wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round out of Alabama in April.

After adding to the wide receiver room, Pittsburgh signed veteran running back Rico Dowdle to a multi-year deal during free agency. Dowdle played for McCarthy on the Dallas Cowboys two seasons ago and became a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in his career. He will share the backfield with fellow all-purpose running back Jaylen Warren in 2026.

If Rodgers is throwing the way that he is throwing and with the upgrade of the skill positions, the rest of the AFC may want to be on the lookout. When the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is at his best, he could very well be the greatest quarterback in the history of the league. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers can help him write one last magical chapter of his illustrious career.