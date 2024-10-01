Steelers Predicted to Inquire About $140 Million WR Amid Trade Rumors: ‘Will 100%’

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished Week 4 strongly on offense, posting 224 yards in the second half. But they could still use an upgrade at wide receiver opposite No. 1 wideout George Pickens. 3-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams would certainly be that and could be available on the NFL trade market.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on October 1 that the Las Vegas Raiders have told teams they would “consider” moving Adams for at least a second-round pick.

“ESPN sources: Raiders have informed other teams that they would ‘consider’ trading WR Davante Adams for a package that would include a second-round pick and additional compensation,” wrote Schefter on X (formerly Twitter).

If the Steelers aren’t already on the phone with the Raiders about Adams, PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh predicted the Steelers will be.

“The Steelers inquired about Adams this summer, so they will 100% do it during the season, too,” wrote Farabaugh.

The Raiders acquired Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March 2022. He then signed a 5-year, $140 million with Las Vegas.

But there were trade rumblings around Adams this summer. Those rumors have grown with the veteran wideout and the Raiders starting the 2024 season slowly.

Social Media Fueling Davante Adams Trade Speculation

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was critical of his players after the Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, saying some of the team’s players made “business decisions” during the defeat.

Pierce apologized for his remarks following Week 4. However, Pierce caused more headlines on October 1 with his social media usage.

The Raiders head coach liked a post on Instagram that included a tweet from Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano that read, “Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders.”

Adams shared during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” that he hasn’t discussed the liked Instagram post with Pierce.

“I don’t really know exactly what that was about,” Adams told host Kay Adams. “Social media is a beast, so it’s a lot of people out there that saw it and is wondering what’s going on.

“It’s one of those situations where I keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may. There’s been no communication from the team since it became a thing.”

Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson responded to a clip of Adams’ interview and immediately linked him to Pittsburgh.

“Sounds like he wanna be a Steelers,” Patterson tweeted.

Adams missed the Raiders’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns on September 29 with a hamstring injury. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote that his absence coupled with Pierce liking the social media post with Fabiano’s report has “heightened” the trade rumors around Adams.

How Adams Could Fit With the Steelers

At 31 years old, Adams appears to be past his prime. But he’d still be a massive upgrade for the Steelers wide receiver room.

The Steelers entered the season with Pickens as their only wideout who had at least 210 receiving yards in 2023. Through four games this season, Pickens is the only Steelers receiver averaging more than 2 catches per game.

Third-year receiver Calvin Austin III has shown flashes of his talent. But 55 of his 125 receiving yards came on one play. His other highlight this season is a 30-yard punt return.

Veterans Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller have 7 catches for 67 yards combined this season.

The Steelers want to be a run-first team under Arthur Smith. But establishing a ground attack has been difficult behind an injured offensive line. A lot of opposing defenses are also stacking the box with eight defenders against the Steelers because Pickens is the only receiver they fear.

Just Adams’ presence in Pittsburgh’s offense could make a significant impact.

Adams has posted five 100-catch and 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career. He made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017-22 and three straight first-team All-Pros from 2020-22.

He led the NFL in touchdowns during 2020 and 2022. Adams registered back-to-back 1,500-yard campaigns in 2021-22.

Last season, he had 103 catches, 1,144 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. He has 18 receptions, 209 yards and 1 touchdown in 3 games this season.