Steelers Already Part Ways With Rookie Before NFL Training Camp

Undrafted rookie linebacker Daylan Carnell contending for a roster spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026 came to an end on Monday.

The Steelers announced waiving Carnell, along with punter Aidan Laros, to begin this week. The team also signed rookie wide receiver Levi Wentz.

After the moves, the Steelers have an open spot on their roster for another addition.

In May, the Steelers signed Carnell as one of their six undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft. Carnell appeared in 56 games during his college career for Missouri.

“He had 19.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 29 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries,” wrote Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley on May 8.

Carnell’s stint with the Steelers was short, but Laros’ Pittsburgh tenure was even shorter. The Steelers signed the punter less than a week ago on June 9.

Parting with Laros leaves veteran Cameron Johnston as the only punter on the Pittsburgh offseason roster.

Wentz will join a Steelers receiver group that already includes 10 players. Wentz spent a few weeks with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this spring.

The wideout is a Pittsburgh native and played high school football at Pine-Richland.

Steelers Waive Undrafted LB Daylan Carnell, Punter Aidan Laros

Carnell received some hype as an undrafted free agent in Pittsburgh this spring. But not as much as some other Steelers undrafted products.

The defender was entering a tough situation with his first NFL opportunity. Starters Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson returned from last season. So did free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Pundits have pegged veteran linebacker Malik Harrison a potential cut candidate for the Steelers this offseason. However, he also remains on the roster along with 2025 seventh-rounder Carson Bruener.

To put it plainly, there just isn’t an open job for Carnell to earn. Especially when considering he’s going through a transition, switching from safety to linebacker, to play in the NFL.

The good news is Carnell received the opportunity to participate in Pittsburgh’s offseason program. Perhaps he can apply what he learned to another NFL opportunity during training camp.

Laros is out in Pittsburgh after just six days. He signed with the Steelers after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Laros handled kickoffs and punts at Kentucky last season.

Steelers Add Local Product, WR Levi Wentz

The Steelers will still have the opportunity to add another player to their roster after Monday’s cuts. But initially, they acquired a local receiver to bolster their offensive depth.

Wentz played at Old Dominion and Kansas during his college career. As a senior for the Jayhawks, he registered 16 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

He will join a pretty crowded Steelers receiver room. The team already had DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, Kaden Wetjen, Cole Burgess, Joaquin Davis, A.T. Perry, and Brandon Smith on the roster.