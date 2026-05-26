Steelers Get Final Answer on Potential Reunion With Veteran DE

It’s officially, official this time. Veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced signing Lowry to a 1-year contract Tuesday. He has re-signed with the Steelers after spending all of the 2025 campaign on injured reserve.

Lowry signing his new deal with the Steelers came one month after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Lowry was coming back to Pittsburgh.

Two days after his report, though, Rapoport wrote on social media that Lowry was going to take more time with his free agency decision.

“Upon further review: Dean Lowry has decided to take a little more time to work into playing shape,” Rapoport posted on X. “He did not take a physical, but he has been fully cleared from last season’s injury.”

Back with the Steelers, Lowry is entering his third offseason with the team. He posted five combined tackles with a sack in 12 contests during 2024.

To make space for Lowry, the Steelers released fellow veteran defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie on Tuesday.