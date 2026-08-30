Steelers Cut Ties With 132-Game Veteran Lineman: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from another veteran on defense Sunday morning — Dean Lowry.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X the Steelers have released Lowry as part of their roster cuts. The Steelers, along with every NFL team, have to trim their roster to 53 players by 6 pm ET on Sunday.

“Steelers are releasing veteran DL Dean Lowry, per source,” wrote Fowler.

Lowry has appeared in 132 games over a decade in the NFL. He has started 85 of those contests.

In 2024, he played in 12 games for the Steelers, starting one contest. He registered five combined tackles, one sack and one pass defense.

Lowry was also with the Steelers in 2025 training camp but suffered a season-ending injury in early August. He spent the 2025 campaign on the team’s injured reserve.

Pittsburgh re-signed Lowry in April and then again in May after waiving him during offseason workouts.

Lowry has also played for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in his NFL career. The 32-year-old has registered 271 combined tackles, including 23 tackles for loss. He also has 18 pass defenses, 16.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The Steelers released Lowry a little more than an hour after also moving on from linebacker Elandon Roberts. Like Lowry, Roberts played for the Steelers in 2024. The team brought back the linebacker in early August.