Steelers Predicted to Cut Big, Impressive Rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially completed the preseason. The team’s rookies and roster bubble players are now waiting for feedback from the coaching staff in the form of final roster decisions.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly doesn’t see Day 3 rookie Gabe Rubio ultimately getting the feedback he desires.

Kaboly predicted the team to keep six defensive linemen in his latest roster projection Friday. Rubio was not one of them.

“The Steelers would love to keep seven defensive linemen, but that might just not be plausible… at least with the initial roster. The top five are set,” Kaboly wrote. “The question is whether McCarthy wants to go with a veteran like [Dean] Lowry or hold onto more youthful guys like Gabe Rubio or Esezi Otomewo.

With the Steelers’ main objective against the Bills being to get out of there healthy, that points to the guy who didn’t play – Lowry.

Lowry has technically only played one season for the Steelers. That was when he appeared in 12 games during 2024. But last season, Lowry was with the team and suffered an injury during training camp. The Steelers then re-signed him in late May to return.

The team selected Rubio at No. 210 overall in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. McCarthy previously spoke highly about the rookie defender during training camp.

“I’ve been real impressed with how he’s taken to the technique and the teaching and how he’s applying it to the game,” wrote McCarthy.

Steelers Projected to Cut Rookie Defensive Lineman Gabe Rubio

Getty Team insider Mark Kaboly projected Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers to cut rookie defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio.

Tough cuts happen pretty much for every team each August. Rubio could be one of them for the Steelers this year.

NFL clubs obviously want to keep as many young players on their roster as possible. Teams can also feel better about their draft philosophies when a Day 3 rookie makes the initial 53-man roster.

But the depth the Steelers have along their defensive line could make it tough for Rubio to get a spot.

Kaboly also predicted the team to keep 10 defensive backs, including four safeties, and four quarterbacks. That could prevent the Steelers from having the ability to carry an initial seventh defensive lineman.

Interestingly, if Rubio’s roster spot comes down to whether the Steelers keep a seventh defensive lineman or fourth safety, the team could be picking between two Day 3 rookies. On Kaboly’s projection, the Steelers have seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings on the roster as a fourth safety.

At Notre Dame, Rubio posted 66 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss in 39 games. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, he had a strong training camp.

“Rubio possesses a good blend of size, length and strength to play as an odd-front defensive end, but his production is lacking,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during the 2026 draft process. “He has some anchor at the point of attack and plays with efficient, heavy hands on contact.”