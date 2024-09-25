3-Time All-Pro WR ‘Might Be Appealing’ Fit for Steelers: Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a fast start to begin the 2024 regular season. But they have left something to be desired from a passing standpoint. For that reason, ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested 3-time first-team All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins could be a trade target for the Steelers before the NFL trade deadline.

On September 25, Graziano named Hopkins as one of two receivers who could become available in the coming weeks that could fit with the Steelers.

“I expect them to continue to monitor the receiver trade market as the deadline approaches,” Graziano wrote. “Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins and Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk are two veterans who could conceivably become available and might be appealing to the Steelers if their teams continue to lose and fall out of the playoff race.”

Hopkins made first-team All-Pro three consecutive years from 2017-19. He also made second-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2020.

Through three games with the Tennessee Titans this season, Hopkins has posted 8 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Why the Steelers Could Trade for a WR

Pundits connected the Steelers to a lot of different wideouts during the offseason. Most notably, they nearly traded for 2023 second-team All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk.

In fact, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported an Aiyuk trade to the Steelers fell through at the 11th hour. So, the team was forced to enter the regular season with some of the worst wide receiver depth in the league.

George Pickens is only receiver on Pittsburgh’s roster who had at least 210 receiving yards last season.

The Steelers, though, have managed to not just survive, but thrive the first three weeks with Pickens as their only significant outside threat. After three games, they are 12th in the NFL with 130.7 rushing yards per game. With 26 points allowed, the Steelers have also yielded the fewest points in the league.

Pittsburgh’s offense has scored 20 points only once this season, but the unit has exploded when it has needed to. Calvin Austin III hauled in a 55-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Those kinds of plays from Justin Fields are only going to encourage the Steelers to further pursue receivers who can help the team’s passing attack.

“The Steelers have been very happy with Justin Fields’ performance at quarterback, including the way he has executed the game plans and been able to take on more and more as the weeks have gone on,” Graziano wrote. “They believe their young group is learning how to win, and Fields looks like the starter for the foreseeable future. They’re also very happy with the way their young offensive line is performing — particularly rookie center Zach Frazier.

“Where the Steelers’ offense is probably still a little short is at wide receiver.”

Entering Week 4, the Steelers are ranked 29th in passing yards.

Could DeAndre Hopkins Become Available for the Steelers?

Regardless of who they add at receiver, the Steelers aren’t likely to change their philosophy. This September, the Steelers have established their defense and ground game as their winning formula.

So, it doesn’t make sense for them to acquire the biggest-named receiver on the market. But a veteran such as Hopkins could make a lot of sense.

It’s been four years since Hopkins made an All-Pro team. At 32 years old, he also has injury concerns. Last season was the first year he had played an entire campaign since 2020.

But when on the field, Hopkins remains a reliable, chain-moving wideout. He averaged 14.1 yards per catch in 2023, which was his best average since 2017. He also had 7 touchdowns.

As a WR2 in Pittsburgh, Hopkins could ensure Pickens doesn’t have double-team coverage on every single play.

Hopkins would probably only be a rental player for the Steelers, but that could make acquiring him cheap. Hopkins’ 2-year contract with the Titans expires at the end of this season.

Because of Hopkins’ age, all signs point to Tennessee shopping him prior to the NFL trade deadline. Unless they quickly turn things around, there’s little reason for the Titans, who have lost their first three games of the 2024 season, to keep a 32-year-old wideout on an expiring contract.