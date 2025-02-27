Hi, Subscriber

Potential Steelers WR Target Confirmed to be on Trade Block

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed the team will try and trade Deebo Samuel, who the Pittsburgh Steelers could try to pair with George Pickens in 2025.

Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the San Francisco 49ers placed wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the trade block this month. Since then, rumors have linked the Steelers to Samuel in possible trades.

49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed that Feb. 8 report, telling reporters at the NFL combine on Feb. 26 that they plan to trade Samuel this offseason.

“We’re on good terms with Deebo,” Lynch told the media. “He’s asked for a fresh start and I think we’re going to honor that.”

Samuel is a potential Steelers target this offseason. The Steelers nearly had a trade in place for 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk last summer. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the deal fell apart at the last moment.

Failing to acquire Aiyuk, the Steelers still don’t have a WR2 to complement top receiver George Pickens. Samuel could fill that role in Pittsburgh.

Could Steelers Acquire 49ers WR Deebo Samuel?

Speculation that Samuel could be a Steelers trade target really began on Feb. 10 when SI on Steelers’ Noah Strackbein reported Samuel was interested in engaging the Steelers in trade talks.

“Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy are ‘absolutely’ going to attempt to engage with the Steelers, making them an immediate candidate if they share the same interest,” Strackbein wrote on Feb. 10.

A day prior, Rapoport reported the 49ers placed Samuel on the trade block. The way ESPN’s Adam Schefter put his report on Feb. 9, the 49ers granted permission for Samuel to seek a trade partner this offseason.

The 49ers will be trying to trade Samuel as he enters a contract year. He has the final season of his three-year, $71.55 million deal remaining.

On his current contract, Samuel will count as roughly a $15.8 million cap hit in 2025.

On Feb. 18, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan proposed the Steelers trade their 2025 fourth-round pick, which is No. 122 overall, to the 49ers for Samuel.

Samuel a 49ers Cut Candidate?

Although Samuel will very likely not be going back to the 49ers, there could still be a game of brinkmanship when it comes to any NFL team acquiring Samuel this offseason.

On The 49ers +/- podcast on Feb. 13, The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami said the 49ers could release Samuel this offseason.

“I think that releasing him and allowing him to kind of choose his next home is probably the way this is going to go,” said Barrows.

Kawakami argued Samuel could land a lucrative payday with his next NFL contract. But  after getting released, not traded.

Samuel made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl while leading the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception in 2021. He also had 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns that season.

Since then, though, Samuel has not averaged more than 15 yards per reception in any season. He also hasn’t carried the ball as much out of the backfield.

In conclusion, he’s been a useful weapon in the San Francisco offense but not as much as he was in 2021.

Kawakami argued the 49ers are ready to part with Samuel because he isn’t very dedicated to staying in the best of shape.

Samuel seemed to be in his worse playing shape the year after he made the All-Pro team. But he rebounded in 2023 to post 892 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns.

In six NFL seasons, Samuel has reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage twice — 2021 and 2023. He’s scored 42 touchdowns and racked up 5,935 yards from scrimmage in 81 career games.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

