Former All-Pro WR Engaging Steelers in Trade Talks Could Be Released: Report

Deebo Samuel
Two 49ers beat writers said Deebo Samuel, who is planning to engage the Pittsburgh Steelers in trade talks, could be released this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is interested in engaging in trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. But the Steelers might not need to trade for Samuel to acquire him.

On The 49ers +/- podcast, The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami said the 49ers could release Samuel this offseason.

“I think that releasing him and allowing him to kind of choose his next home is probably the way this is going to go,” said Burrows.

Kawakami argued the 49ers are ready to move on from Samuel because of his lack of dedication to fitness.

“I have heard that the two sides are separating, in their minds. Now, things can change. Who knows? If he has no opportunities out there, that might be different,” Kawakami said. “But I don’t think he has no opportunities if the 49ers release him.

“He might even get a nice new deal, but as a released player, not as a traded player, more likely.”

Samuel made first-team All-Pro in 2021 while leading the NFL with an 18.2 yards per reception average. He also had 77 catches and 1,405 receiving yards along with 365 rushing yards. Samuel scored 14 total touchdowns that season.

In 2024, Samuel had 51 catches for 670 receiving yards and 136 rushing yards. He scored four total touchdowns.

Could Deebo Samuel Be Available for Steelers in Free Agency?

News that Samuel could be available in free agency is about as big of news that the former All-Pro is potentially interested in getting traded to Pittsburgh.

Adding to the receiver room should be one of Pittsburgh’s top priorities this offseason. As far as veteran options go, Samuel could be one of the better choices this spring. He’s averaged 14.8 yards per catch and 61 yards per game over the last four years.

George Pickens was the only Steelers receiver with more 550 receiving yards in 2024. The Steelers tried to trade for Samuel’s teammate, Brandon Aiyuk, last summer, but FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the deal fell through at the last minute.

The Steelers acquired veteran Mike Williams at the NFL trade deadline, but he made little impact besides a game-winning touchdown in his team debut.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Feb. 9 that the 49ers have granted Samuel permission to seek a trade this offseason. On Feb. 10, Strackbein reported Samuel and his agent will “absolutely” attempt to engage the Steelers in trade talks.

However, it would be better for the Steelers to sign Samuel rather than acquire him through a trade. If Samuel is a free agent, the Steelers won’t have to give up draft compensation for the veteran.

Even if the Steelers still do trade for Samuel, news that the 49ers may release the receiver could lower his trade value.

Should the Steelers Still Want Samuel?

There are other potential ramifications to the 49ers =/- report that Samuel could be released. According to the podcast, the 49ers want to move on from Samuel because of his fitness.

Kawakami said 49ers sources have told him Samuel is 20 pounds overweight.

This isn’t the first time pundits have called Samuel’s fitness into question. Samuel had a disappointing 2022 season following his All-Pro campaign. The FOX broadcast booth during Week 1 of the Steelers-49ers matchup discussed that Samuel experienced a downturn in production that year because of his weight.

Samuel bounced back with a strong 2023 season. But he was back below 60 catches and 800 receiving yards in 2024.

It’s worth wondering if the Steelers should want to pursue a receiver that doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to fitness. Adding a player with that kind of attitude to share the same position room with Pickens, who has gone through plenty of his own drama, could be greatly detrimental.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

