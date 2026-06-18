Former Steelers WR, 2nd-Round Pick Signs With Cowboys: Report

Yet another former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver found a new home Thursday. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported wideout Denzel Mims was one of three players who signed an offseason contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Cowboys have agreed to terms with 3 UFL players: WR Denzel Mims, CB Ameer Speed, OL Chris Glaser, per sources,” wrote Archer on X.

Mims never played in the regular season for the Steelers. But he spent most of the 2023 campaign on the team’s practice squad.

The wideout hasn’t played in the NFL since 2022. All 30 of his career games were with the New York Jets from 2020-22.

Most recently, Mims was in Dallas with the Renegades during the 2026 UFL campaign. The Renegades selected the receiver in the 2026 UFL Draft.

Mims also had a stint with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks from 2024-25.

Ex-Steelers’ Denzel Mims Joins Cowboys after Minicamp: Report

Mims came into the NFL with a lot of promise. The New York Jets picked the 28-year-old at No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mims posted 23 receptions and 357 receiving yards as a rookie in just nine games. But he never equaled that production despite playing in more games during 2021 and 2022.

The Jets traded the receiver to the Detroit Lions in July 2023. With Detroit, pundits viewed Mims as an exciting reclamation project. But the Lions waived Mims with an injury designation before the end of the 2023 preseason.

With the Steelers that October, there was hope Mims could revitalize his career. The team didn’t have a very deep receiver group.

But Mims never earned playing time.

The Steelers brought back Mims on a reserve/futures contract in January. But the team waived the receiver in June.

Mims quickly caught on with the Jacksonville Jaguars in June 2024. But he didn’t make the team’s roster or practice squad.

Since then, Mims has been in the UFL until Thursday’s contract with the Cowboys.

With the Jets, Mims started 15 games. He registered 42 catches and 676 receiving yards with zero touchdowns.

Steelers WR Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

Mims hasn’t been on the Steelers radar since they released him two years ago. That didn’t change this offseason when the team went through a coaching staff change.

D.K. Metcalf will be back as the WR1 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers added veteran Michael Pittman Jr. in free agency, along with rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen in the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason.

Former third-round pick Roman Wilson and special teams ace/receiver Ben Skowronek will be back as well.

That’s a lot tougher competition than three years ago when Mims couldn’t earn a roster spot with the Steelers.

The team also have receivers Brandon Smith, A.T. Perry, Joaquin Davis, and Cole Burgess on their offseason roster this spring.

Mims is the second former Steelers receiver and current UFL wideout to sign with a new NFL team this week. On Monday, former Pittsburgh wide receiver Hakeem Butler joined the Denver Broncos.

Last week, recently released Steelers receiver Brandon Johnson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers concluded their offseason program last week. They will host their next team organized activities at training camp in July.