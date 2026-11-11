Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Offers Injury Update on Derrick Harmon Before Bengals Game

Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon made a huge play late in the Pittsburgh Steelers win against the Cincinnati Bengals during late September.

The Steelers could use that kind of boost again this Sunday night in Cincinnati. Harmon might be back in time to potentially provide it.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday the team opened Harmon’s practice window. Harmon is working his way back from a foot injury.

The Steelers also confirmed Harmon’s return on their team website.

“Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List,” wrote Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

“The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Harmon or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on October 10.”

Harmon last played in the team’s most recent defeat. That was in Week 4 versus the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 1.

Defensive Lineman Derrick Harmon Returns to Practice

Although there was little update other than his return to practice, it sounds as though McCarthy left open the possibility Harmon could play in Week 10. Pittsburgh will have a very key road showdown versus Cincinnati on “Sunday Night Football.”

Both teams will enter the matchup with 6-2 records.

One of Cincinnati’s losses came at the hands of the Steelers in Week 3. Harmon clinched the victory for Pittsburgh with a sack and forced fumble on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with 53 seconds remaining.

The Steelers held on to win 30-27.

That was the last game Harmon finished, as he suffered his injury four days later. In four games this season, the defensive lineman has posted 12 combined tackles, including one for loss. He also has two quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks to go with the forced fumble.

Steelers Open Harmon’s 21-Day Practice Window

With the team officially opening Harmon’s practice window, the Steelers now have three weeks to activate the second-year defensive lineman.

If Harmon isn’t placed on the active roster on or before December 2, he will have to remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

That would obviously mean Harmon missing the entire remaining part of the campaign. So clearly, the Steelers see the defensive lineman as pretty close to returning to open his window.

Harmon could be back this Sunday versus the Bengals, which would be a huge plus for Pittsburgh’s defense. Cincinnati is ranked second in points scored and seventh in yards this season.

A return for Harmon would give the Steelers another significant defensive line contributor. Harmon could pass rush to slow down Burrow and help stop the run.

The Steelers defense is ranked fourth in points and seventh in yards allowed.

If Harmon can’t return this week, he will have another opportunity next Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. During Week 12, though, the Steelers face the Denver Broncos on a short week — Black Friday on November 27.

Without Harmon the past four games, the Steelers have counted on contributions from rookies Gabe Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr. Each first-year player is providing depth behind Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black.