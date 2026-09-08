Steelers Star Shares Major Conspiracy Theory

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no shortage of headlines surrounding them on the eve of the 2026 NFL season. It is star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ final NFL season. How will he perform? How will new head coach Mike McCarthy do in his first season back home as the head coach of his hometown team? Furthermore, the team also made several key additions on both sides of the football this offseason.

However, the NFL world was given a fun, new storyline courtesy of Steelers Pro-Bowler DK Metcalf. In fact, it doesn’t have to do with football. The former Seattle Seahawk believes there is something beneath the continent of Antarctica.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Have Multiple Conspiracy Theorists

Here is what Metcalf recently shared about his beliefs regarding the Earth’s coldest continent:

“I’m a big conspiracy theorist. Shoutout to my quarterback…I think there is another civilization inside of Earth. You can go to Alaska. You could go to the North Pole. But why not Antarctica? Why can’t you just book a trip to Antarctica?”

While you can book trips to Antarctica, Metcalf is alluding to the fact that there are no commercial airports on the continent. If there are any, they are controlled by the government. Furthermore, Metcalf wasted no time in shouting out his teammate, legendary starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is also a big fan of conspiracy theories.

Whether you are or aren’t a fan of conspiracy theories or you are or aren’t a fan of Rodgers and Metcalf, it cannot be denied that these two seem to be in a great place as teammates and friends. Now, the focus will be on the upcoming season as Pittsburgh looks to defend its AFC North title for the first time in five years.

DK Metcalf Is the X-Factor for the Steelers

While Metcalf had an interesting first season in Pittsburgh, which saw him lead the team in receiving while also getting suspended for multiple games, he could be in line for an improved campaign. Sure, the additions of former Colts star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard could give Rodgers more weapons to throw to. However, that might take the obvious focus off Metcalf in certain situations. At 28 years of age, the former Ole Miss star is still in his prime and has the chance to be great in 2026.

If he ends up producing at a strong level, that would likely mean that Rodgers has a fantastic season, and the offense takes a step forward from what it was a season ago. Keep in mind that the Steelers had a subpar offense in 2025 and still won 10 games, along with the division. Imagine what could happen under McCarthy’s leadership should the offense take that big step forward. Make no mistake about it, Metcalf will be a massive piece of the puzzle for this playoff-contending team in 2026.