Steelers’ DK Metcalf Gets Telling Prediction After Aaron Rodgers Message

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the offseason making sure DK Metcalf wouldn’t have to carry the entire passing game by himself. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo still believes their offense will run through him.

In The Athletic’s 2026 NFL bold predictions, he predicted Metcalf will reach double-digit receiving touchdowns this season, something the two-time Pro Bowler hasn’t done since 2021.

“DK Metcalf will score double-digit touchdowns,” DeFabo wrote.

Pittsburgh added Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade, selected Germie Bernard in the second round of the draft and has seen signs of progress from Roman Wilson. Even with more help around him, DeFabo wrote that “the passing game still flows through Metcalf.”

Aaron Rodgers made the same point when asked what the deeper receiving corps could mean for the offense.

“We’ve got to get the ball to DK,” Rodgers said. “He’s our No. 1 for a reason.”

Steelers’ DK Metcalf Predicted for Double-Digit Touchdowns

Metcalf’s first season in Pittsburgh didn’t reach the statistical heights of his best years in Seattle.

He finished 2025 with 59 receptions for 850 yards and six receiving touchdowns in 15 games. It was his lowest receiving-yardage total since entering the NFL in 2019, although he still averaged 14.4 yards per catch and remained Pittsburgh’s most dangerous downfield target.

DeFabo’s prediction would represent a significant jump in the end zone.

Metcalf has reached double-digit receiving touchdowns twice in his career. He caught 10 touchdowns during his 1,303-yard season in 2020, then followed with a career-high 12 scores in 2021.

He hasn’t reached 10 since.

Pittsburgh’s offseason changes could give him a better chance to end that drought. The Steelers acquired Pittman from the Indianapolis Colts in March after he caught 80 passes for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

They then moved up in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft to select Bernard at No. 47 overall. Bernard finished his final college season at Alabama with 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns.

Those additions should make it harder for defenses to devote the same attention to Metcalf.

Aaron Rodgers Still Views DK Metcalf as Steelers’ No. 1

The larger reason behind DeFabo’s prediction may be Rodgers.

The 42-year-old quarterback returned to Pittsburgh for one final NFL season and has never been shy about leaning on a trusted No. 1 receiver.

Metcalf already has Rodgers’ trust.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported earlier this offseason that Rodgers called Metcalf a “big reason” he wanted to play in Pittsburgh, praising the receiver’s discipline and work habits after the two trained together.

Now Pittsburgh has more options around him.

Pittman gives the Steelers a proven possession receiver who has topped 80 catches three times in his career. Bernard offers another versatile option who can line up inside or outside, while Wilson enters his third season with a larger opportunity.

That doesn’t mean Metcalf is becoming less important.

DeFabo specifically pointed to Rodgers’ comments as evidence that Pittsburgh’s improved depth could actually create more opportunities for its top receiver rather than spreading his targets away.

Metcalf has 54 receiving touchdowns through seven NFL seasons and has scored at least five in every year of his career.

Ten would be something different.

It would be his most since 2021, a four-season drought snapped and another reminder that Pittsburgh’s passing game may have added more weapons without changing who sits at the top of the pecking order.