Steelers Listed Among Favorites to Acquire $72 Million WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have needed to upgrade their wide receiver group for a year. With the veterans set to be available this spring, the Steelers should have plenty of external receiver options. A big splash, such as a trade for D.K. Metcalf, is one of the possibilities on the table.

According to betonline.ag, the Steelers landing Metcalf could even be considered likely.

On March 5, the betting website gave the Steelers 7-to-1 odds of trading for Metcalf. Only the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots had better odds.

Betonline.ag released the odds after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks on March 5.

The Seahawks signed Metcalf to a three-year, $72 million contract extension a few years ago. He will be entering the final year of that deal in 2025.

Metcalf has made the Pro Bowl twice in his six-year NFL career. He also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination in 2020.

Last season, Metcalf posted 66 catches for 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Why the Steelers Should Target D.K. Metcalf

To clear salary cap space ahead of free agency beginning on March 10, NFL teams are releasing veteran wide receivers in bunches. On March 5, both Tyler Lockett and Christian Kirk became available on the market.

Metcalf’s trade request became public a mere couple hours after the Seahawks released Lockett.

The Steelers are likely among the Betonline.ag favorites to land the 27-year-old because they badly need a receiver upgrade. George Pickens was the only Pittsburgh wideout with at least 550 receiving yards or 40 receptions last season.

Calvin Austin III experienced a breakout campaign, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. The Steelers also remain high on 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, who missed nearly the entire 2024 season because of injury.

But both Austin and Wilson are best suited for slot roles. Metcalf is a big, speedy target that the Steelers could pair with Pickens on the outside to transform their passing attack.

Pickens has averaged at least 15 yards per catch in all three of his NFL seasons. Metcalf accomplished that feat in 2023 and then again in 2024 despite a decrease in production overall.

Last fall, Metcalf experienced a somewhat disappointing season statistically by his standards. Yet, he still had more catches, yards and receiving touchdowns than any Steelers receiver in 2024.

How Much Could It Cost for Steelers to Acquire Metcalf?

NFL pundits regard Metcalf as one of the most talented receivers in the NFL. So, as expected, acquiring him won’t be cheap.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on March 6 that the Seahawks are already shopping their top receiver and “are seeking a first- and third-round pick” in return.

If the Steelers match that desire, they would give up their No. 21 and 83 overall selections in 2025 for Metcalf.

The Steelers would then need to sign Metcalf to a long-term extension. Russini tweeted the receiver desires a new deal that pays him about a $30 million average annual salary.

The draft capital coupled with the big contract is a lot for a player even as talented as Metcalf. Such a deal could mean the Steelers don’t sign Pickens to a long-term deal.

Because of his maturity concerns, Pickens inking a second contract with the Steelers is far from a guarantee. But the team still has to tread lightly because no one knows how Pickens might react to the Steelers acquiring another top receiver and paying him instead.

Like Metcalf, Pickens is currently set to be a free agent next offseason.

But the Steelers desperately need to upgrade their receiver room, so they should at least inquire about the possibility of trading for Metcalf.