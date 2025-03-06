Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Listed Among Favorites to Acquire $72 Million WR

  • 23 Shares
  • Updated
George Pickens D.K. Metcalf
Getty
According to betonline.ag, George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the third-best odds of trading for former All-Pro D.K. Metcalf.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have needed to upgrade their wide receiver group for a year. With the veterans set to be available this spring, the Steelers should have plenty of external receiver options. A big splash, such as a trade for D.K. Metcalf, is one of the possibilities on the table.

According to betonline.ag, the Steelers landing Metcalf could even be considered likely.

On March 5, the betting website gave the Steelers 7-to-1 odds of trading for Metcalf. Only the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots had better odds.

Betonline.ag released the odds after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks on March 5.

The Seahawks signed Metcalf to a three-year, $72 million contract extension a few years ago. He will be entering the final year of that deal in 2025.

Metcalf has made the Pro Bowl twice in his six-year NFL career. He also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination in 2020.

Last season, Metcalf posted 66 catches for 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Why the Steelers Should Target D.K. Metcalf

To clear salary cap space ahead of free agency beginning on March 10, NFL teams are releasing veteran wide receivers in bunches. On March 5, both Tyler Lockett and Christian Kirk became available on the market.

Metcalf’s trade request became public a mere couple hours after the Seahawks released Lockett.

The Steelers are likely among the Betonline.ag favorites to land the 27-year-old because they badly need a receiver upgrade. George Pickens was the only Pittsburgh wideout with at least 550 receiving yards or 40 receptions last season.

Calvin Austin III experienced a breakout campaign, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. The Steelers also remain high on 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, who missed nearly the entire 2024 season because of injury.

But both Austin and Wilson are best suited for slot roles. Metcalf is a big, speedy target that the Steelers could pair with Pickens on the outside to transform their passing attack.

Pickens has averaged at least 15 yards per catch in all three of his NFL seasons. Metcalf accomplished that feat in 2023 and then again in 2024 despite a decrease in production overall.

Last fall, Metcalf experienced a somewhat disappointing season statistically by his standards. Yet, he still had more catches, yards and receiving touchdowns than any Steelers receiver in 2024.

How Much Could It Cost for Steelers to Acquire Metcalf?

NFL pundits regard Metcalf as one of the most talented receivers in the NFL. So, as expected, acquiring him won’t be cheap.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on March 6 that the Seahawks are already shopping their top receiver and “are seeking a first- and third-round pick” in return.

If the Steelers match that desire, they would give up their No. 21 and 83 overall selections in 2025 for Metcalf.

The Steelers would then need to sign Metcalf to a long-term extension. Russini tweeted the receiver desires a new deal that pays him about a $30 million average annual salary.

The draft capital coupled with the big contract is a lot for a player even as talented as Metcalf. Such a deal could mean the Steelers don’t sign Pickens to a long-term deal.

Because of his maturity concerns, Pickens inking a second contract with the Steelers is far from a guarantee. But the team still has to tread lightly because no one knows how Pickens might react to the Steelers acquiring another top receiver and paying him instead.

Like Metcalf, Pickens is currently set to be a free agent next offseason.

But the Steelers desperately need to upgrade their receiver room, so they should at least inquire about the possibility of trading for Metcalf.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Najee Harris's headshot N. Harris
CJ Henderson's headshot C. Henderson
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
Donte Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Damontae Kazee's headshot D. Kazee
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Dan Moore's headshot D. Moore
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Mike Williams's headshot M. Williams
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Steelers Listed Among Favorites to Acquire $72 Million WR

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x