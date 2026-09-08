Steelers’ DK Metcalf Shares Thoughts on Seahawks Winning Super Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers swung a major trade two offseasons ago for former Seahawks All-Pro wide receiver DK Metcalf. Seattle would go on to win the Super Bowl this past season without Metcalf, who put together a decent first season with the Steelers, as he led the team in receiving (850 yards) but was also suspended multiple games.

The former Ole Miss star was asked by the Pittsburgh media recently about how he felt regarding his team bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Seattle without him after he was traded to Pittsburgh. He decided to take the high road with his answer.

DK Metcalf Happy to Be with Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Metcalf had to say about his old team winning a championship after they traded him away:

“I live with my decisions every day…they’re very well thought-out decisions to where I know the consequences, know my benefits from every decision that I make…I got brothers on (the Seahawks), still friends on the team. So I congratulated them, but nobody’s sour over an ex unless you really miss them.”

Nobody can truly foresee the future. Metcalf likely didn’t see himself getting traded once he became a Seahawk back in 2019, and not a lot of people saw the Seahawks as true Super Bowl contenders outside of the building heading into 2025. But that’s why they play the game.

Furthermore, it is not that uncommon in sports for contending teams to trade away beloved players before winning a title. In the NBA, the Toronto Raptors parted ways with beloved four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to make way for eventual NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in 2019. Over 35 years ago, the Dallas Cowboys traded away All-Pro running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings for a haul that eventually included arguably the greatest running back of all time in Emmitt Smith. That ushered in an era where the Cowboys would go on to win three titles.

The Metcalf Trade was a Win-Win

It is not a stretch to say that this trade involving Metcalf was a win for both the Seahawks and Steelers. Of course, the Seahawks were the obvious winners after taking home the Super Bowl, along with multiple draft picks. Still, Metcalf’s story has yet to be fully written in the Steel City. He certainly showed off his potential in his first year of a major contract extension en route to helping lead the team to an AFC North title for the first time in five years.

Still, there is some meat left on that bone in terms of what the two-time Pro-Bowler can truly accomplish at his best. He did not play a full season last year, and he also had five drops. In this new Mike McCarthy offense, look for him to take it up a notch, especially with the help of future first-ballot Hall of Fame signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.