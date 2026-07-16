Steelers Face Decision on Drew Allar with Training Camp Nearing

The Pittsburgh Steelers roster is coming into focus with the regular season less than two months away, but one notable player remains without a contract.

The Steelers have not agreed to terms with quarterback Drew Allar. The 76th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is one of just eight unsigned draft picks in the league. The group of rookies awaiting contracts includes fellow signal callers Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, and Carson Beck.

Pittsburgh players will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28. The team has until Monday, August 10, to sign Allar before limitations go into effect. Draft picks who don’t agree to terms by that date can’t be traded and must either sign with the team that selected them or wait until next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Roster Update: Drew Allar Remains Unsigned

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As Ben Levine of Pro Football Rumors points out, quarterbacks who don’t sign right away are typically angling for contract details regarding voids and payouts. The dynamic has a domino effect on the rest of the position. Mendoza and Simpson were the first two quarterbacks off the board. The QBs were taken in the first round by the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Beck was next, taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the first pick of the third round. Pittsburgh grabbed Allar soon after.

The deals for Mendoza and Simpson could shape negotiations for Beck and Allar. The third-rounders aren’t in the same type of bargaining position, but a favorable outcome for the other passers could improve their deals.

Allar played four seasons at Penn State. He took over as the starter during his sophomore season. The 2023 campaign saw Allar lead the Big Ten conference with 25 touchdowns. He followed up that season with 24 scores, while passing for over 3,000 yards for the first time. Allar was limited to six appearances last year after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He’s expected to be fully healthy for his rookie campaign.

Who Will Win the No. 3 QB Job in Pittsburgh?

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Pittsburgh brought back veteran Aaron Rodgers to lead the offense. The two-time MVP threw for 3,322 yards over 16 games in his first season as a Steeler. Rodgers finished with a respectable 24:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s conservative offense.

Backup Mason Rudolph is in the second season of the two-year, $7.5 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh last offseason. It’s his second stint with the organization. Rudolph began his career with the Steelers, operating primarily as a bench option from 2019 through 2023. After a brief departure to the Tennessee Titans, he returned as Rodgers’ understudy.

The No. 3 quarterback job will come down to Allar and Will Howard. The latter was taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Howard led Ohio State to a National Championship victory in his final year of college. The former Buckeye did not get off on the right foot as a professional. Howard broke his hand in practice and missed all of the preseason. He began the regular season on injured reserve. Howard has yet to appear in a game with the Steelers.