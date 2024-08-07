Steelers Add Potential ‘Strong, Steady Presence’ With LB Signing: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another intriguing undrafted free agent rookie on August 7. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the Steelers signed linebacker Easton Gibbs to their 90-man roster.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers waived injured linebacker Tyler Murray. The team confirmed the two transactions with an announcement on August 7.

Gibbs began his NFL career in May as an undrafted free agent for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle placed him on the Active/Non-Football Injury List on July 18, but he returned to the field after passing his physical on July 25.

The Seahawks then released him on July 30.

Gibbs played in college at Wyoming. Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney referred to him as “a unique developmental story.”

“He has the making of a strong, steady presence on special teams and might be able to handle some passing down duties at times early on,” wrote Carney in his draft profile for the linebacker.

Steelers Sign LB Easton Gibbs, Release Tyler Murray

The Steelers added Gibbs just two days prior to their first preseason game against the Houston Texans on August 9. Gibbs, though, was already practicing for Pittsburgh on August 7 and appears to have a chance to play in the game.

Steeler Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Gibbs will wear No. 34.