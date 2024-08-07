Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Reveals Plan for Russell Wilson & Justin Fields vs. Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media ahead of the preseason opener against the Houston Texans and he was forthcoming about his quarterback plan.

“There’s been some guys that have dealt with minor training camp injuries and things of that nature that [have] limited them some. They won’t participate [in the game] as well — talking about some established guys,” Tomlin noted during his August 7 press conference.

He named quarterback Russell Wilson, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Patrick Queen in that group, while also relaying earlier that guard Isaac Seumalo, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, and edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will not play either.

“Those seven guys I don’t have any intentions of utilizing in the game,” Tomlin reiterated.

Steelers to Start Justin Fields at QB for ‘a Couple of Series’ During Preseason Opener

As for second-string quarterback Justin Fields — who’s been the talk of training camp so far — Tomlin confirmed that the former first-round talent will start with the first-team offense in place of Wilson.

“I’m probably going to give that quote unquote first unit [with] him included in it a couple of series [vs. the Texans],” he said. “I think [Fields] just comes to compete every day. He’s got an awesome competitive spirit. We’ve got a competitive environment, and it seems like he’s enjoying it. He’s doing a really good job of acclimating himself to it and his teammates, and letting his talent show.”

To be clear, Tomlin did emphasize that the initial depth chart he released is accurate at quarterback. Meaning Wilson is still the starter at this time.

However, he added that it “very much is a competition” between the two. “Everything that we do is an audition, not only for [Fields], but for others,” Tomlin stated.

When asked if he is concerned at all about Wilson’s lack of reps with the first-team offense, the Steelers HC simply responded: “I’m not.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Wants Players to Show Discipline & Fundamentals vs. Texans

Tomlin kicked off his press conference by explaining what he would like to see from his players throughout the first preseason game.

“I’m really more concerned about how we perform in some fundamental things as opposed to strategy and schematics,” the veteran head coach voiced. “I think it’s important that we handle pre-snap football at an acceptable level on both sides. Cleanliness in terms of penalties. Fluid shifts and motions offensively. Adjustments and communications appropriately on defense — things of that nature.”

“We can’t be a group that’s highly penalized,” Tomlin emphasized. “Want to set a nice high floor in terms of some of those things.”

Tomlin also noted that he’d like the Steelers to “put our conditioning on display” and “make routine plays routinely.”

Those are the points of emphasis that could determine the final roster spots when all is said and done. Not the spectacular, but the unspectacular that contributes to wins and losses in this league.

“Obviously things aren’t weighted the same,” Tomlin told reporters candidly. “The in-stadium opportunity that’s waiting on us Friday is a big one [for the players trying to make the roster], so we’re excited about that.”

That goes for Fields as well as every rookie and bubble candidate attempting to secure a role on the initial 53.