Steelers Add ‘Toughness’, ‘Aggression’ at Edge Rusher: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers first added offensive line depth to their active roster in the form of Max Scharping on October 1. Then the Steelers addressed their edge rushing depth with Eku Leota.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported on October 1 that the Steelers added Leota to their practice squad.

The former undrafted free agent began his career with the Carolina Panthers last year. He started this season with the Panthers as well, but Carolina released him on September 24.

Before the 2024 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Leota as a fifth-round pick.

“Leota is the definition of a 3-4 strong side outside linebacker,” Zierlein wrote. “He offers the toughness/strength to do battle and hold the fort along the edge.

“He plays with the same effort and aggression on every snap.”

In 10 games with the Panthers, Leota posted 8 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss. He also had 1 sack and 1 quarterback hit.

Leota started in Week 2 for the Panthers. He played 77 defensive snaps in eight games last season.

In addition to Leota, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported the Steelers also signed running back La’Mical Perine to their practice squad on October 1.

LB Eku Leota to Join Steelers Practice Squad

Leota didn’t get drafted as Zierlein projected a year ago. But he could still be a potential a nice fit in Pittsburgh because of the 3-4 scheme the team runs on defense.

“Leota has above average skill level when taking on tackles and tight ends,” Zierlein wrote. “His rush attack lacks a robust skill set and production might be based upon scheme, and secondary effort, in many instances.

“Leota has a chance to develop into a plus run defender and potential starter as a 3-4 edge defender.”

The 25-year-old began his college career at Northwestern. In three seasons with the Wildcats, Leota posted 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

He finished college playing two seasons at Auburn. Over 18 games with the Tigers from 2021-22, he registered 9 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 41 combined tackles.

Leota also had 3 forced fumbles and 1 pass defense in 38 college games.

The only other outside linebacker currently on Pittsburgh’s practice squad is Adetokunbo Ogundeji.

Steelers Make Flurry of Roster Moves

The Steelers made several changes to their roster to begin October. As previously mentioned, they addressed their offensive line depth with the addition of Scharping.

Pittsburgh signed Scharping from the Washington Commanders practice squad. To do that, the Steelers had to add Scharping immediately to their active roster.

To make space for Scharping, the Steelers placed right guard James Daniels on injured reserve.

In order to add Leota, along with Perine, the Steelers released full back Jack Colletto and linebacker Marcus Haynes from their practice squad.

Pittsburgh also made subtractions in its secondary, releasing defensive backs Jalen Elliott and Darius Rush.

Flurry of Steelers roster moves Active Roster Addition

Max Scharping Practice Squad Additions

Eku Leota

La'Mical Perine Placed on Reserve/Injured List

James Daniels Released, Active Roster

Jalen Elliott

Darius Rush Released, Practice Squad

Jack Colletto

Marcus Haynes — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 1, 2024

The Steelers added Perine to their practice squad after running backs Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson suffered injuries in back-to-back weeks.

Perine won the Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He rushed for 77 yards on 22 attempts and caught 3 passes for 33 yards in three regular season games.

During the playoffs, Perine only played on special teams.

He has also appeared in NFL regular season games for the New York Jets during his career. Perine started this season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad.