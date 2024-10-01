Steelers Poach Former Rival Lineman From Commanders Practice Squad: Report

Decimated with offensive line injuries, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added veteran offensive lineman Max Scharping.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Steelers signed Scharping to their active roster on October 1. The 28-year-old was previously with the Washington Commanders practice squad.

NFL teams can sign players from other teams’ practice squads as long as they add those players immediately to the active roster.

This is now confirmed, per source. Scharping was with Bengals for two seasons so Steelers got a close look at him. https://t.co/shjVqopBLn — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 1, 2024

From 2022-23, Scharping played 31 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. He mostly lined up on special teams. He also served as a backup interior lineman.

The Steelers desperately need more serviceable offensive linemen, particularly along the interior. Both of the team’s starting guards, Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels, are currently out with injuries. Daniels suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Week 4.

Veteran interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who was competing for the starting center role during training camp, is also sidelined with a torn rotator cuff he sustained on August 20.

Steelers Sign Max Scharping Amid Injury Issues

The Steelers have overcome the loss of Herbig potentially starting at center with second-round rookie Zach Frazier. Seumalo could also return in Week 5.

But injuries are piling up along the offensive front for Pittsburgh. The two guards that played for the Steelers after Daniels exited with his injury on September 29, Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormack, have four combined career NFL starts.

Bringing in Scharping gives the Steelers a veteran option they can immediately turn to.

The Houston Texans drafted Scharping at No. 55 overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He started 14 games at left guard as a rookie.

Over three seasons with the Texans, Scharping started 33 contests. He predominantly played left guard during his first two years before switching to right guard in 2021.

He posted a strong Pro Football Focus player grade in a small sample last season. For the rest of his career, he’s earned an average to below average PFF grade.

Steelers Offensive Line Depth Heading into Week 5

Scharping will join a Steelers active roster that has nine other offensive linemen. However, the Steelers haven’t officially placed Daniels on injured reserve yet. Scharping could replace Daniels on the team’s active roster.

If Seumalo is able to return in Week 5, he could solidify left guard next to the team’s rookie center. McCormick and Anderson will then likely compete for the starting right guard job.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin suggested to reporters on October 1 that the team will have a competition for the rest of the season at right guard. He also added that McCormick and Anderson could rotate at the position.

The Steelers deployed Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones on a rotational basis during Week 2 until Jones committed three penalties to lose his playing time.

Pittsburgh also has veteran center Ryan McCollum on the roster.

Scharping could compete with McCormick and Anderson for playing time at right guard. It would be better for the Steelers if either McCormick or Anderson won the job. Daniels is an unrestricted free agent next March, and if either of the young linemen play well at right guard, they could become the team’s future at the position.

But for 2024, the Steelers are searching for ways to solidify their offensive line to help Justin Fields score enough points to support the team’s defense.

The Steelers have yet to start the same offensive line combination in back-to-back weeks this season.