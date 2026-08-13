Steelers Reunite With Veteran, ‘Tone Setter’ Linebacker: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pretty full linebacker corps. Then Wednesday night, the Steelers bolstered it with the return of veteran Elandon Roberts.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team signed Roberts in NFL free agency. Roberts played in Pittsburgh from 2023-24.

The veteran linebacker will return on a 1-year contract. The financial details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

“Reunion: veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts, who played in Pittsburgh during the 2023-2024 seasons, reached agreement today with the Steelers on a one-year deal, per source,” wrote Schefter.

Initially after Schefter’s report, Pittsburgh sports media reacted positively to the reunion. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora called Roberts a “tone setter.”

“Always smart to have those guys on your side,” wrote Kozora.

Roberts posted 147 combined tackles, including 15 for loss in 33 games for the Steelers. He also had 10 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses and a forced fumble.

Last season, Roberts played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers Re-Sign Veteran LB Elandon Roberts

Roberts returning to Pittsburgh should be a natural fit. In his first stint, he was a popular player among his teammates, coaches and fans.

His physicality against the run perfectly matches the Steelers mentality, but he’s also an underrated linebacker in coverage.

Roberts will be reuniting with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as well. Last fall, Graham was Roberts’ defensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

With the Raiders, the veteran linebacker had 90 combined tackles, including six for loss in 17 games. Roberts also posted one quarterback hit, one pass defense and a fumble recovery.

In 2023 with the Steelers, Roberts eclipsed the 100-tackle mark for the second time in his career. He played less often in his second season with Pittsburgh.

This fall, he could pair nicely with Payton Wilson next to the team’s top inside linebacker, Patrick Queen.

Pittsburgh Linebacker Depth Entering Preseason

Roberts started 29 of his 33 games with the Steelers. He also started 16 contests last season.

But expectations should remain that Queen and Wilson will be Pittsburgh’s starting linebackers. Roberts could potentially cut into Wilson’s playing time, but insiders have hyped Wilson as a potential breakout candidate this fall.

More than likely, Roberts will push other linebackers — Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison and Carson Bruener — further down the depth chart.

Roberts’ return could signal the end of Harrison’s time in Pittsburgh. Even before the signing Wednesday, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo suggested Harrison was going to be a cut candidate at the end of the month.

Bruener became a solid special teams contributor for the Steelers last season. He will likely be on the roster again. The question then becomes whether Holcomb will also make the initial 53-man team.

Holcomb started eight games next to Roberts in 2023 before suffering a serious knee injury. Last season, Holcomb returned to appear in 14 contests, mostly playing on special teams.

Roberts didn’t play any snaps on special teams last season. So it’s highly unlikely the Steelers have signed him to bolster that unit. Instead, it could be Holcomb sliding even more toward that unit along with Bruener.

But Holcomb and Roberts are also cut from a similar cloth — two high-energy, thumping, downhill linebackers. Perhaps Holcomb needs to do more over the next two and a half weeks to guarantee his roster spot.

The Steelers also have Jacoby Windmon on the roster at inside linebacker.