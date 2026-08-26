Elandon Roberts Sends Steelers Coaches Message Days Before Preseason Finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has plenty of experience with veteran players on the unit. The team added another one in linebacker Elandon Roberts, who could be a resource to younger plays on both sides of the ball.

While talking to the media Tuesday, one reporter asked Roberts if he had advice for roster bubble players entering the preseason finale. The linebacker said he would if they asked and then shared his plans for himself with the game.

“Myself, I hope to be playing because I still need to get some things ironed out and what not,” said Roberts.

Because for Roberts, he doesn’t even consider himself safe when it comes to Pittsburgh’s roster cuts.

“I know it’s kind of naive of me, but I never went into a season even in my 10 years ever feeling like [I’m going to make the team],” added Roberts. “I’ve always been like, ‘Well, I didn’t get no call’, and I just go to work the next day.

“I think it’s for myself. It keeps me prepared. It keeps me never feeling comfortable.”

Elandon Roberts Calling to Play in Week 3 of NFL Preseason

The preseason finale is typically reserved for players who are on the roster bubble. In other cases, teams are just trying to finish out the exhibition campaign and maybe get tape on candidates for the practice squad.

Roberts is going to be on the Steelers roster. They didn’t bring him back two weeks ago to cut him at the end of August.

So despite what Roberts might say, he’s safe to make the team.

But indirectly, the linebacker put his coaching staff on notice about playing Thursday. Roberts only has two weeks of work with the team, so it does make sense that he could use the extra repetitions.

The Steelers will visit the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Kickoff will be at 7 pm ET in Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium.