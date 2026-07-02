Steelers’ Eli Heidenreich Spills He Nearly Landed With NFC Foe

Rookies still on the board late on Day 3 don’t wait until the conclusion of the draft to engage in undrafted free agency negotiations. Running back Eli Heidenreich revealed that’s what happened for him during the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie said on the latest episode of The Christian Kuntz Podcast that he even came to terms on an undrafted free agency deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“My agent was talking to Tampa Bay, and I agreed that I would sign with them in preferred free agency,” Heidenreich told Kuntz. “So I was kind of set there and now I was sitting and all of a sudden, I got that phone call, and I pick up, and it was Omar [Khan].

“He was like, ‘Ready to be a Pittsburgh Steeler?’ And I was like, ‘Holy crap.'”

The Steelers selected Heidenreich at No. 230 overall in the seventh round. At the time, there were only 28 picks remaining in the draft.

It was also Pittsburgh’s final choice in the draft class.