NFL Insider Reports Steelers Haven’t Made Formal Offer to Joey Porter Jr.

Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday, September 1, but that doesn’t mean contract talks have progressed between him and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on the horizon.

Porter Jr. is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s been present at training camp, but hadn’t participated until this week as he waited for a contract extension. He was noncommittal about suiting up without a new contract.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Steelers went weeks without submitting a formal offer, which led Porter Jr. to consider forcing a trade or sitting out the season. It’s unclear whether the Pittsburgh front office has come forward with a potential deal, though Porter’s return to practice could be seen as a positive sign in negotiations.

ESPN Report: Joey Porter Jr. Waiting on Formal Offer From Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh took Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s been a stalwart corner across three seasons in the league. Porter missed time with an injury last season, but has generally been healthy in his career. He has exactly one interception in each of his professional campaigns. Porter recorded the first sack of his career in 2025.

The Steelers have already agreed to terms with two other players taken in Porter’s draft class. Linebacker Nick Herbig inked a four-year, $100 million extension. The University of Wisconsin product made a career-high six starts last season. He racked up 7.5 sacks as the understudy to star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Defensive tackle Keaanu Benton also secured a significant extension. Pittsburgh handed him a four-year, $72 million deal. The agreement made Benton the highest-paid defensive lineman in franchise history. Benton started all 17 games in 2025. After entering the year with just two career sacks, he took down opposing quarterbacks a career-high 5.5 times.

While Herbig and Benton have been productive players, neither has been as critical as Porter to the success of the defense.

Coaching Staff Not Standing in the Way of a Porter Deal

Pittsburgh shook up the coaching staff this offseason. The organization parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Tomlin. He was replaced by former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The team also tabbed Brian Angelichio as offensive coordinator and Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator.

Fowler reported that the new coaching staff has not deterred Porter negotiations in any way. He wrote that the regime is “all-in on his ability as a high-level cover man.” McCarthy has been steadfast in his desire to get Porter in the lineup for the upcoming season.