Steelers Expected to Lose Integral Starter: ‘Back up the Brinks Truck’

A Pittsburgh beat reporter expects the Steelers to lose an important starter in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was one of the unsung heroes of the Week 13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matched up against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Trey Hendrickson, Moore only allowed 2 quarterback pressures (both hurries) on 43 pass blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus. The grading site credited him with a 97.6 pass blocking efficiency score and a very solid 70.4 mark in pass protection.

Although the left tackle position is not often in the spotlight unless things are going wrong, Moore’s teammates made sure to give the fourth year pro his flowers after the win.

Per beat reporter Mark Kaboly (Pat McAfee Show), “many of Steelers LT Dan Moore’s teammates joined in saying ‘back up the Brinks truck’ following Moore’s performance against the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson.” However, Kaboly predicted that “[said] Brinks truck isn’t backing up to [Steelers team facilities at] 3400 S Water Street.”

“I can assure you that when you pick [an offensive tackle at] 14 and 20 overall in back-to-back years, Moore will be a UFA in March,” the veteran beat reporter explained.

In a follow-up post, he clarified that “you would LOVE to sign Moore but you can’t pay everybody.”

Moore is playing out the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. Based on the way he’s playing this season — not to mention a general lack of quality offensive tackles around the league — Kaboly clearly expects Moore to leave for his first NFL payday.

Steelers’ Dan Moore Jr. Still Ranks Within the Bottom Half of Starting OTs Around the NFL

Moore has had a nice season, but it’s a bit overstated just how good he’s been. The former fourth-round talent’s accumulative pass blocking efficiency score for the entire 2024 campaign only ranks tied for 42nd among offensive tackles that have played at least 50% of snaps (via PFF).

He’s had great performances, like Week 13 versus the Bengals or Week 1 in Atlanta, but he’s also been exposed a couple of times.

Moore was charged with 2 sacks against Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. He also allowed 2 sacks the week before while facing the Baltimore Ravens. In those two outings alone, Moore was responsible for a combined 8 quarterback pressures.

On the year, PFF has charged Moore with 6 sacks allowed and 25 quarterback pressures. These numbers rank tied for 54th and tied for 42nd, respectively.

As you can see — when you consider that there are only 64 starting offensive tackle jobs available around the NFL — Moore still places among the lower half in pass protection. And his run blocking marks are similar.

Perhaps, letting Moore walk after a career season is the right decision.

Kaboly Is Confident Steelers Will Start Troy Fautanu & Broderick Jones in 2025

On November 25, a fan asked Kaboly: “Who do you expect to be the Steelers starting OTs next season?”

His response was confident and simple: “Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. And there’s really no debate about it.”

Fautanu appeared to be trending toward winning the right tackle job as a rookie before his season-ending knee injury. Assuming there are no setbacks in his recovery, Pittsburgh will likely feel content with the 2024 first rounder as their Week 1 starter in 2025.

Jones is more of a question mark, however.

Compared to Moore, Jones has a slightly better run blocking grade, but he’s been far less consistent in pass protection with 8 sacks allowed and 30 quarterback pressures. And he’d have to switch positions, assuming Fautanu sticks at right tackle.

On the year, Jones has been charged with at least one sack in seven out of his 12 starts. He has a pass blocking efficiency rating of 95.1 — which ranks tied for 58th.

Needless to say, the Steelers must see some more development out of Jones before they hand him the left tackle job. If he doesn’t show improvement by the end of the season, it would be wise for Pittsburgh to bring in a veteran swing tackle, let’s say Moore leaves as anticipated.