Steelers Get Strong Warning From Ex-Falcons RB Before Week 1 Showdown

The Atlanta Falcons have some of the most significant question marks around the league entering the 2026 NFL season. That’s at least partially why a lot of pundits have predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers to defeat the Falcons at home to begin the regular season.

However, former Atlanta running back Michael Turner isn’t sure the Steelers should be so confident about the matchup. He explained why while putting the Steelers on notice with a warning during a podcast appearance Thursday.

“It’s a lot of unknowns,” said Turner while on the Bleav in Falcons podcast, via Steelers Depot’s Troy Montgomery. “Y’all got new coordinators, new coaching staff. We’ve got a new coaching staff. But we both have suitable stars on the team.

“It’s a matter of which star’s gonna step up on Sunday … Y’all can be favored. I’m cool with that.

“But do I think y’all are a much better team than us? No. I do not think that. Y’all have questions and concerns as well. Y’all got a new coach for a reason, just like we’ve go a new coach for a reason.”

Turner spent the final five seasons of his nine-year career in Atlanta. He made first-team All-Pro during his first season with the Falcons, posting 1,699 rushing yards in 2008. Turner also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination with 1,371 rushing yards while helping Atlanta earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed during 2010.

Do the Steelers Have as Many Concerns as Falcons Entering 2026?

Getty Michal Turner argued quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers have as many concerns as the Atlanta Falcons entering 2026.

To be clear, the Falcons could absolutely defeat the Steelers in Week 1. The Steelers hold a betting line edge of about 3.5 points. Essentially, that means Las Vegas views the teams pretty evenly, as home teams generally receive a 3-point bump.

That strongly supports Turner’s point. But there’s still a flaw in the ex-running back’s argument.

The Steelers and Falcons both have new coaches for a reason — but not the same reason.

Atlanta fired yet another head coach in Raheem Morris in January. Kevin Stefanski is the fourth new head coach for the Falcons since the start of the decade.

Mike McCarthy is taking over for the Steelers after Mike Tomlin resigned from the position in January. Although Tomlin arguably underachieved late in his tenure, he wasn’t fired, and last season, the Steelers won their division.

At quarterback, the Steelers will start Aaron Rodgers for the second straight season. While he’s not a long-term answer, the Steelers will have the same starter behind center in back-to-back season openers for the first time since the Ben Roethlisberger era.

The Falcons are starting over again at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa. But there’s uncertainty in whether that will even happen. Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in Thursday’s practice and could not play in Week 1.

Again, that doesn’t mean the Falcons can’t defeat the Steelers. Even if one considers the matchup a lopsided one, weird things happen in the NFL’s first week.

But most Steelers pundits would likely agree Turner is overstating how similar the two teams are entering 2026.