Steelers Fans React to Russell Wilson Hype Message: ‘Gave Me Chills’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has been great on the field, but he might be even better on social media. His latest Instagram post on November 15 had all of Yinzer Nation “ready to run through a brick wall” — as one fan put it in the comment section.

Although the post’s caption simply read: “All in.” When you click play, a lengthier message begins in the voice of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“We are capable, and we are not scared,” the video message states. “I don’t have any problem fighting for that dude, cause I know he gon’ fight for us. And maybe the reason he fights for us is he knows that we gon’ fight for him, and what we chasing is scarcity to that.”

“Somebody gotta be all in for everybody to be all in,” Tomlin’s voice continues. “Whatever I got to give they gon’ give.”

Finally, the message ends with: “You better be willing to do unique things in order to expect unique results. For real. This is ball at its highest level and all of that and all that comes with it, but it’s still ball.”

While this collection of Tomlin quotes provides the perfect backdrop for the post, Steelers highlights and Lombardi trophies appear on screen as fans wave towels and Wilson leads the troops to battle. And needless to say, this video got the people going ahead of a crucial Week 11 divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Gave me chills,” multiple fans commented. Another replied: “I ain’t been this hype for Pittsburgh since 2017! HERE WE GO!” While others hashtagged “#StairwaytoSeven.”

Lastly, one fan said: “If he beats Baltimore this weekend, just build the statue outside Acrisure Stadium.”

Wilson’s video already has over 15,000 likes in a little over an hour.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson Expects ‘Tough’ & ‘Physical’ Rivalry Game vs. Ravens

With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry coming to town, no one expects a Steelers victory to come easy on Sunday afternoon. Including Wilson himself, who spoke with reporters on November 14.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be physical, it’s going to be a great game,” the Steelers quarterback stated with confidence ahead of Pittsburgh-Baltimore. “Lot of great players on both sides of the football [and] obviously there’s a lot of great history here. We gotta bring our best.”

Wilson didn’t seem to want to compare the Steelers and Ravens rivalry to his past — after a reporter asked if he’s played in similar types of games in Seattle or Denver — but he did note that the Seahawks’ matchups with the San Francisco 49ers typically provided some “big games” and “good moments.”

“This [Steelers-Ravens rivalry] has got a lot of history to it,” Wilson concluded.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson Believes Offense Can Go ‘Score for Score’ With Ravens If Needed, But Trusts Pittsburgh Defense

When asked if the Steelers offense can keep up with the Ravens and go “score for score” with them let’s say Week 11 becomes a “shootout,” Wilson expressed a belief that they can.

“Yeah, I think that we can definitely score points, and we can do special things,” he responded. “We’ve got a great defense. We trust each other as a team and everything else. We just gotta play one play at a time… Nobody’s trying to predict scores, you just play the moment. You just be in the moment and do whatever it takes to win.”

“Our goal is to score one more point than they do,” Wilson added. “That’s the goal. If we score more than that, hopefully, that’s good too. I think the biggest thing is just being focused on us being our best. They’re going to bring their best and we gotta bring ours.”

After quotes and hype videos like these, only one question remains — is it Sunday yet?