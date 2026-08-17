‘Huge Brawl’ Breaks out at Steelers Training Camp Practice: Report

Tempers can sometimes boil over in the summer heat. That appears to be what happened at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp Sunday.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported there was an “absolutely huge brawl” at the very end of Steelers practice to finish the weekend. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora reported it was the biggest fight of Pittsburgh’s training camp.

“Absolutely huge brawl at the end of Steelers practice in a red zone drill,” wrote Vacchiano. “It started when S Robert Jennings-Spears hammered WR Max Hurleman at the goal line.

“It ended with TE Jaheim Bell unloading punches on S DeShon Elliott.”

“Biggest fight of camp to near end of practice Robert Spears-Jennings knocked down Max Hurleman along sideline,” wrote Kozora. “TE Lance Mason took exception and Spears-Jennings and Hurleman got into it.

“Whole team came racing over to corner of the end zone.”

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is not having the players tackle much at training camp. The team is avoiding tackling to try and remain healthy.

Breaking the rules and delivering a tackle as a defensive player is a good way to spark a brawl.

Fight Breaks out at Steelers Training Camp

Teams don’t want fights occurring at training camp every day. But the occasional fisticuff isn’t necessarily a bad thing as long as no injuries occur. It’s a sign of passion and being a good teammate.

This fight started in part because Mason came to the defense of Hurleman.

It will be interesting to see if any bad blood boils over into Monday’s practice at Steelers training camp. It’s likely to be just as hot on the practice field. Sometimes the heat can contribute to short fuses, especially at the end of a long practice.

Elandon Roberts Chirps Mason McCormick

In a separate incident from the brawl Sunday, linebacker Elandon Roberts and guard Mason McCormick engaged in trash talk with each other.

Roberts returned to the Steelers on a free agent contract Wednesday. He played for the team from 2023-24.

McCormick was a rookie in 2024 but became a starter that season by the beginning of October. He started all 17 games last season.

PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh shared the trash-talking interaction between the two players on X.

“During practice, Mason McCormick chirped at Elandon Roberts by telling him to ‘pipe down, fresh legs,'” wrote Farabaugh.

“Roberts responded to McCormick’s smack talk with a TFL and thump on the ensuing plays.

“I asked Roberts about it afterwards:

“‘I’m still smelling the milk on his breath, man.'”

Based on that fun interaction Sunday, there’s likely to be more between Roberts and McCormick going forward. Hopefully for the team, they push each other to get better.

The Steelers will host the New York Jets during Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Kickoff between the two clubs will be 7 pm ET on Friday, August 21.