Former Steelers QB Named Giants Trade Option After Jaxson Dart Injury

The New York Giants will spend the rest of the regular season without Jaxson Dart, and one former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has already surfaced as a possible replacement.

CBS Sports’ John Breech named Tennessee Titans backup Mitch Trubisky among five quarterbacks the Giants could pursue after Dart’s season-ending knee injury. The connection isn’t random, either. Trubisky has extensive history with Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy from their time together with the Chicago Bears.

That familiarity could make Trubisky one of the easier veteran options for New York to plug into its offense if Jameis Winston continues to struggle.

Former Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Floated as Dart Replacement

“If the Giants want someone who could come in and learn the offense quickly, Trubisky would make a lot of sense,” Breech wrote.

Trubisky and Nagy spent three seasons together in Chicago from 2018-20. The Bears went 25-13 in Trubisky’s starts during that stretch, according to Breech, including an 11-3 record and playoff appearance in 2018.

That season remains the high point of Trubisky’s career. He threw for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while earning his only Pro Bowl selection.

The former No. 2 overall pick has since settled into a backup role, including a two-year stop in Pittsburgh that began at a pivotal moment for the franchise.

Pittsburgh signed Trubisky to a two-year contract in March 2022 after he spent the previous season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. The deal was worth $14.25 million plus incentives.

Ben Roethlisberger had retired following the 2021 season, leaving Pittsburgh searching for its next starting quarterback. Trubisky arrived before the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round and opened the 2022 season as Pittsburgh’s starter.

He appeared in seven games with five starts that year, completing 65% of his passes for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Pittsburgh extended him the following offseason, but his second year went worse.

In 2023, Trubisky completed 67 of 107 passes for 632 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions across five appearances and two starts. Mason Rudolph eventually moved ahead of him late in the season.

Mitch Trubisky’s Steelers Tenure Adds Starting Experience

Across his two seasons with Pittsburgh, Trubisky completed 184 of 287 passes for 1,884 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games, including seven starts.

The Steelers released Trubisky in February 2024, and he returned to Buffalo as Allen’s backup for the next two seasons. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal during the 2026 offseason to back up Cam Ward.

Trubisky has appeared in 82 regular-season games in his career and has thrown for 13,028 yards, 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions while completing 64.4% of his passes.

New York’s immediate plan is to turn to Winston. John Harbaugh confirmed on Wednesday that Dart will miss the rest of the regular season and Winston will start Sunday against Tennessee.

That Week 3 matchup creates an unusual wrinkle in any Trubisky discussion.

“The only thing that could throw a wrench into a possible deal for Trubisky is that he plays for the Titans, who the Giants happen to be playing this week,” Breech wrote.

Breech suggested Tennessee would likely wait until after Sunday’s game before considering a deal. That would also give the Giants another look at Winston before deciding whether they need outside help.

If they do, a former Steelers starter with years of experience in Nagy’s offense is already sitting on the other sideline.