Former Steelers Teammate Shares Heartfelt Aaron Rodgers Story

In national media circles, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been believed to be a polarizing player. Stories, true or not, have been written about the future Hall of Famer being not the best teammate, caring only about himself, or his opinions on topics away from the football field. However, that all appears to be extremely far from the truth based on what the four-time MVP’s teammates have said about him.

One of his former teammates with the Steelers, Breiden Fehoko, appeared on The Victory Degree Podcast on Monday to share a story about Rodgers encouraging him to take some time for an important phone call.

Aaron Rodgers Is the Right Leader for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Fehoko had to say about the moment where Rodgers gave him some words of advice:

“He’s one of the greatest guys. Not just a quarterback, but just a great human being…One time, we’re sitting playing cards, and my wife, she calls me. It’s in between camp. I’m chilling with the guys, and I ignore it. (Rodgers) goes, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘That’s my wife.’ He’s like, ‘Man, go talk to your wife. Why did you ignore that?’ He’s like, ‘You don’t get these opportunities back. You never want to look one day and be like, ‘Man, I didn’t pick up that phone.'”

This doesn’t seem like a player who only cares about himself. Entering his 22nd and final NFL season, the Super Bowl MVP is the right man to lead this Steelers team this season. In his line of work, there is one thing better than being a great football player. That’s being a great leader and teammate. Rodgers is all of that and more.

Will Aaron Rodgers Give Fans One Last Vintage Season?

Fresh off leading the Steelers to their first AFC North title in five years last season, Rodgers is reuniting with his longtime head coach from his days in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy. The last time these two spent a full season together (2016), Rodgers threw 40 touchdowns and guided the Packers to an NFC Championship game appearance. This duo won 125 games together in Green Bay, and that includes a Super Bowl. Perhaps McCarthy could help Rodgers have an even better year this year than he did last year under Mike Tomlin.

Of course, Rodgers won’t be alone on the field. Not only does he have Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth, and rusher Jaylen Warren back on offense, but GM Omar Khan went out and acquired both two-time 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. Veteran defenders such as Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jamel Dean, and Jaquan Brisker were also added to the fold. This is a better roster with an offensive coach. Expect Pittsburgh to be better than 10-7 in Rodgers’ final run.