‘Ship Has Sailed’ on Steelers Re-Signing Big-Name Free Agent: Insider

Outside of the quarterback position, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top 2025 free agents in terms of snap percentage are left tackle Dan Moore Jr. — who’s not expected to return — cornerback Donte Jackson, wide receiver Van Jefferson and running back Najee Harris.

Of those four UFAs, the former first-round pick and four-time 1,000-yard rusher, Harris, is the biggest name by far.

For most of the offseason, there have been conflicting reports when it comes to Harris potentially re-signing in NFL free agency this spring. Some reporters have ruled it out completely while others have left the door open due to head coach Mike Tomlin’s relationship with the durable 71-game starter.

On February 26, long-time Steelers beat reporter and team insider Mark Kaboly (Pat McAfee Show) provided a pretty definitive opinion on Harris’ chances of returning while speaking on 93.7 The Fan with “The Pomp And Joe Show.”

“It didn’t sound like it,” Kaboly responded when asked if he thinks there’s still an opportunity for Harris to ink a new deal in Pittsburgh. “[General manager] Omar [Khan] pretty much rubber stamped the Jaylen Warren restricted free agent tender coming up here within the next week or two, to be able to bring him back and then they’ll probably add somebody there in the free agency market and draft somebody right there.”

“So, I think it’s going to take a lot of negative things to happen to Najee Harris for them to even consider him coming back,” Kaboly concluded. Adding: “Honestly, I think that ship has sailed.”

Steelers Meeting With Ashton Jeanty & Ollie Gordon II at NFL Combine, Called ‘Team Fit’ for Omarion Hampton in Draft

On February 25, The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reported that Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty has a “formal meeting” scheduled with the Steelers. One day later on February 26, Fowler reported the same thing about Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II.

Although Kaboly referred to meetings like Jeanty’s as “due diligence,” it’s clear that Khan and his team have begun the process of taking a closer look at members of this deep and talented RB class. Needless to say, that doesn’t bode well for Harris.

In terms of “team fit,” North Carolina runner Omarion Hampton has been linked to the Steelers quite a bit — although a formal meeting has yet to be reported at the NFL Combine.

NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks sent Hampton to the Steelers at No. 21 overall during a recent mock draft on February 25.

Reasoning: “The Steelers need an elite running back to impose their will on opponents in the way Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith envision. Hampton is an A+ talent with the size (6-foot, 220 pounds), athleticism and raw power to thrive as a workhorse in a ground-and-pound offense.”

Bleacher Report’s scouting department agreed with Brooks’ assessment all the way back in December, labeling Hampton a top “team fit” for Pittsburgh.

“[Hampton’s] best traits are an ability to get downhill and run behind his pads while not being a typical 220-pound plough horse,” Bleacher Report wrote at the time. “He has the ability to break off long runs and double as a legitimate threat out of the backfield. In fact, the running back led the Tar Heels this season with 38 receptions.”

“The 21-year-old brings an NFL-caliber build, physicality and the chance to be a true three-down back, which places him in the first-round conversation,” B/R concluded.

Steelers GM Omar Khan Acknowledged This Is an ‘Exciting’ RB Draft Class

While speaking with reporters on February 25, Khan didn’t exactly hide his interest in this 2025 running back draft class.

“It’s a good running back class, for sure,” the Steelers GM said. “It’s an exciting group.”

Khan also added that the organization has not “closed the door” on a Harris reunion, but the comment seemed more like a courtesy than anything else.

At running back, the likelihood is that the Steelers tender and eventually re-sign Warren, while also drafting a new potential RB1 within the first three to four rounds. Whether or not they go RB in round one or two really depends on what they do at other positions in free agency.

Pittsburgh could also sign an affordable veteran RB3, as Kaboly alluded, but don’t expect them to spend a lot of money on the position if they end up letting Harris walk.