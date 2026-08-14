Steelers Rookie Opens Eyes in NFL Preseason Debut

The quarterbacks and playmakers grabbed a lot of headlines for the Pittsburgh Steelers immediately after the team’s preseason opener Thursday. That’s because Mike McCarthy’s offense performed very well.

But so did other rookies on defense such as defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio. The Day 3 pick left Steelers Depot analyst Joe Clark impressed.

“When the Steelers drafted Rubio in the sixth round, the general thought was confusion. He was off the radar and not projected to be drafted after dealing with injuries throughout his career at Notre Dame, but Rubio is a name to get familiar with,” wrote Clark. “In Pittsburgh’s 28-9 win over the Packers to open the preseason, Rubio was hard to ignore.

“In 21 defensive snaps, he had six total tackles and was one of the Steelers’ most impactful players.”

Only edge rusher Jamin Davis had more tackles for the Steelers defense than Rubio on Thursday night.

Rubio received hype as an “emerging” player at Steelers training camp before the preseason opener. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Christopher Carter argued Rubio has “a real shot” to make the final 53-man roster.

The rookie only confirmed he should be in that conversation with his performance Thursday.

Gabriel Rubio Excels in Steelers Preseason Opener

Rubio played 21 defensive snaps in his preseason debut. He posted average grades at Pro Football Focus in pass rushing and coverage. But PFF noticed Rubio’s tackling ability and run defending.

The analytical website credited the rookie with four total tackles and three stops.

Clark addressed Rubio’s pass-rushing skills, calling the prospect “raw” in that area. But as a rotational piece early in his career, he is ready to contribute against the run.

“After losing Isaiahh Loudermilk this offseason, Rubio looks to be a perfect replacement as a big, run-plugging lineman who still has room to grow,” wrote Clark.

The Steelers Depot analyst concluded calling Rubio a “diamond in the rough.”

Could Rubio Make Pittsburgh’s 53-Man Roster?

The question going forward with Rubio is will he be able to do enough to make the Steelers roster.

If he was playing this well as a rookie last training camp or the prior year, he almost certainly would have made Pittsburgh’s roster. But this year, the Steelers have a loaded defensive line.

ESPN’s Ben Solak called the Pittsburgh defensive line a “preposterously deep unit.” Rookies such as Rubio are a big reason why.

In the starting lineup, Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black are all returning from last year. Harmon and Black are aiming to take significant second-year leaps while Benton could excel more under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Steelers also signed veteran defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in NFL free agency.

Other veterans such as Dean Lowry, Esezi Otomewo and Kyler Baugh are on the roster for quality depth. Not all of these players will be able to make the team, but some could spend the season on the Steelers practice squad.

Rubio might have to play well in the final two preseason contests to solidify his position on the roster.

The Steelers will host the New York Jets on Friday, August 21. Kickoff will occur at 7 pm ET on NFL Network.