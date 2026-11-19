The Pittsburgh Steelers lost starting left guard Mason McCormick until at least the postseason. But the team could soon get back one of its more intriguing rookies from the 2026 draft class.

The Steelers opened the 21-day practice window for third-rounder guard Gennings Dunker on Wednesday. The hope is Dunker will be ready to make his NFL debut at some point over the next three weeks.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, the guard admitted he’s not sure yet where he is in terms of his preparation to play in the league for the first time. But he certainly sounds mentally ready to get on the field.

“Just doing a lot of rehab and doing exactly what I’m told to do, just following the plan they had for me,” Jennings told Triblive.com’s Chris Harlan. “I’m just super ready to rock.”

Jennings was the third of three picks the Steelers made during the third round this past spring. The team grabbed the Iowa guard at No. 96 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jennings was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the regular season. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve because of a knee ailment on September 26.

Gennings Dunker ‘Ready to Rock’ in Steelers Debut

Dunker’s practice Wednesday was his first in seven weeks since spraining his left MCL. Harlan reported the guard described the injury as a Grade 2 sprain.

While Dunker practiced with a brace Wednesday, he also said the knee “feels pretty good.”

Over the past seven weeks, Dunker took the injury as an opportunity to develop the mental part of his game. He admitted he will have a better idea of how ready he is to put what he learned to use once regularly back on the field. But the studying could give Dunker the opportunity to still contribute as a rookie.

“Just taking mental reps from them and seeing how they approach certain blocks, how they do things,” Dunker said. “It’s awesome to watch Mace, Spence and Brock do their thing. And watch how they do things. Especially (center Zach Frazier), too.

“He’s got some things he can do I can’t do, but it’s still fun to watch him. It’s been awesome to watch those guys and learn.”