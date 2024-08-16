2-Time Pro Bowl QB Suggested as Potential 2025 Target for Steelers

Quarterback Geno Smith replaced Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks. It’s possible the same thing could happen with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At least Steelers Now’s Derrick Bell implied that potential exists in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

“Will history repeat itself?” Bell asked as a caption to a picture of Smith.

Will history repeat itself? Steelers 2024 starting QB: Russell Wilson Steelers 2025 starting QB: pic.twitter.com/smZm4oqjLd — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) August 16, 2024

Steelers writer Michael Beck agreed that Smith could potentially come to Pittsburgh after the 2024 season.

“Oh wow yeah I could totally see this …” Beck wrote. “If the Steelers don’t spend a ton of cash, I could see them target Dak [Prescott], but yeah, Geno could totally be an option.”

Oh wow yeah I could totally see this…. If the Steelers don’t spend a ton of cash I could see them target Dak, but yeah Geno could totally be an option. I really don’t want to play the revolving door game like Indy or Washington – it’s never worked — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) August 16, 2024

Bell’s suggestion that Smith, who made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023, could be Pittsburgh’s 2025 starting quarterback came a day after Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weill was noncommittal on potential contract extensions for either Wilson or Justin Fields.

Steelers Not Guaranteed to Re-Sign Russell Wilson, Justin Fields?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said as early as before the NFL draft that the Steelers could sign both Wilson and Fields to extensions. Dulac even added that Fields’ deal could happen before the start of the regular season.

“I think you will see them give [Justin Fields] a contract extension of at least two years to keep him around,” , via SI.com’s Stephen Thompson. “They didn’t bring him in for a one-year trial. And with Russell Wilson, the idea, both from Russell Wilson’s part and the Steelers’ part, is that they will sign him to a longer contract this season.”

But with the regular season quickly approaching, it doesn’t appear the Steelers are motivated to sign Fields to a new deal before September 8.

In fact, Weidl told reporters on August 15 that the team will likely allow things to “play itself out” this season.

“You can’t worry too much down the road. You keep an eye on it, but you just take it one day at a time,” Weidl told the media. “Watch these guys go out there and perform and evaluate and make decisions based on [the thought process that] at the end of the day, at the end of the season, you’ll know.”

Could the Steelers Sign QB Geno Smith?

It makes sense for the Steelers to wait before extending either Wilson or Fields. But waiting does mean that if both quarterbacks underperform this fall, the Steelers will likely be back in the quarterback market next offseason.

Smith is signed with the Seahawks through the 2025 season. However, his cap hit will jump to $38.5 million for 2025, and his dead cap number will be only $13.5 million if released after this season.

Smith has made the Pro Bowl in both of his years as Seattle’s starter. But he will likely have to return to his 2022 form for the Seahawks to justify keeping him.

The 33-year-old completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,624 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with 9 interceptions last year. He led Seattle to an 8-7 record.

In 2022, Smith led the NFL with a 69.8% completion percentage. He also had 4,282 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while registering a 9-8 record.

Should he have a similar campaign in 2024 but the Seahawks elect to move on behind center, Smith could be an intriguing stopgap option for the Steelers if they are starting over at quarterback.

Smith became Seattle’s starter after the team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March 2022. Wilson hasn’t posted a winning record as a starting quarterback since 2020.