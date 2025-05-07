Steelers Make Final Decision With WR George Pickens: Report

The tenure of wide receiver George Pickens with the Pittsburgh Steelers is officially finished.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the Steelers agreed to trade Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys. In exchange, the Steelers received a 2026 third-rounder selection and a 2027 fifth-round choice.

This ends a three-year controversial Pickens tenure with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh drafted Pickens at No. 52 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He only made five catches in his first three games. However, Pickens made a name for himself with a one-handed catch in Week 3 of his rookie season on Thursday Night Football.

The following week, which was fellow 2022 draft pick Kenny Pickett’s debut, Pickens posted his first 100-yard receiving game.

In three seasons, Pickens posted 174 catches for 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 16.3 yards per reception and led the NFL in the category with 18.1 yards per catch during 2023.

Steelers Trade WR George Pickens to Dallas Cowboys

Pickens’ time with the Steelers was filled with highlight-reel plays and controversial moments. Over his three NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickens was a polarizing figure both on and off the field.