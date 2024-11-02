Steelers’ George Pickens Calls Out NFL After Jets WR Garrett Wilson’s TD

Wide receiver George Pickens has been receiving more opportunities to make big plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. That’s kept his drama to a minimum this season, but Pickens still caused a stir on social media this week.

During Thursday Night Football to open Week 9, New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson made an incredible 1-handed catch in the end zone. Initially, officials ruled Wilson was out of bounds. But upon video review, the league changed the ruling to a touchdown.

Pickens took a shot at the NFL on October 31 after the league changed the initial ruling.

“But that’s a catch. Lmfaooo,” Pickens wrote in his Instagram story, via Steelers Pagee on X (formerly Twitter). “NFL be having vendettas towards certain players.”

Pickens had the opposite happen to him in the end zone just three days prior during Week 8. He had a touchdown catch on the field against the New York Giants that replay assist changed to an incomplete pass.

Explaining Difference Between Garrett Wilson, George Pickens Plays

It’s understandable for Steelers fans to be frustrated about Wilson earning a touchdown but Pickens not. On the surface, the two plays appear to be very similar with both receivers only tapping one foot on the ground before going out of bounds.

But there was a major difference between the two plays. In addition to his left foot, the NFL deemed that Wilson got his left shin in the end zone before his knee hit the out of bounds line.

To record a catch, a receiver must have both feet inbounds unless a body part other than a foot or hand hits inbounds. Should a pass catcher have a shin, forearm, knee, elbow, thigh, or butt cheek make contact with the field of play, that’s enough to register a catch.

Wilson did that by the skin of his teeth, but on the replay, it appears his left shin was inbounds. The NFL was convinced enough, anyway, to overturn the call on the field.

Pickens didn’t have anything hit inbounds other than his right foot before a Giants defender shoved him out of the back of the end zone.

Steelers Still Win After Missed Pickens TD

Pickens’ overturned touchdown happened on third down. So, the Steelers had to settle for a field goal attempt, which was their third of the first half.

As a result, the Steelers never led the 2-5 Giants by more than three points before halftime.

But a punt return for a touchdown from Calvin Austin III in the third quarter tipped the game in Pittsburgh’s favor. While the Steelers didn’t get the call they wanted on Pickens’ touchdown attempt, they avoided a running into the punter penalty on Austin’s return.

Peyton and Eli Manning both argued on ESPN’s alternate broadcast of the game that the punt return shouldn’t have counted.

Austin also caught a touchdown in the second half to lead the Steelers over the Giants 26-18.

Pickens and Steelers fans can remain frustrated about his non-touchdown. But there appeared to be an important difference between his non-catch and Wilson’s touchdown.

And the important thing is the Steelers still won in Week 8.