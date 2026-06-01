Former Steelers WR Facing Recurring Contract Issue: Report

It has been over a year since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded star wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, after his best season as a pro, Pickens is looking to get paid in some way, shape, or form. However, that doesn’t appear likely to be getting done anytime soon.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, not only is Pickens not showing up to voluntary OTAs, but this contract issue could linger throughout the offseason. It could get even dicier once mandatory minicamp arrives and Pickens is without a major contract, which he definitely deserves after the season he had in Dallas.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Have Rebounded From Losing George Pickens

Here is what Schefter had to say on Monday via The Pat McAfee Show about Pickens’ contract situation in Dallas:

“I’d be surprised if George Pickens were in attendance there today. I know he signed his franchise tender, but it’s a voluntary OTA. He still does not have his long-term deal…He wants a deal somewhere, whether it’s Dallas or if they’re willing to trade him. Nothing’s happened. So, I would think that as long as things are voluntary, he’s not going to volunteer to be there. He’s just not going to do those things unless he gets the contract he wants. That’ll be a recurring issue throughout the offseason.”

The Steelers did seemingly miss out on a major explosion from Pickens this past year. He ended up recording a career-high 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The former Georgia star earned All-Pro honors. However, the Steelers, after a tough season from their receiving room, have helped fill the void left by him. They traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard. With legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the fold, Pittsburgh’s air attack could be lethal.

The Steelers Have a Dangerous Offense

With a better offensive head coach, Mike McCarthy, coming to town this offseason, the Steelers have a great chance to improve upon their 25th total offense ranking. The last time he and Rodgers had a full season together was in Green Bay in 2016. Rodgers threw 40 touchdown passes, and the Packers went to the NFC Championship game. With the moves that the Steelers have made this offseason, perhaps Pittsburgh could have a similar offense to what the Packers had a decade ago.

Remember, Rodgers ended up recording 25 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions on an offense with a receiving core that had just one receiver eclipse 500 yards for the season. It also didn’t help that the team’s defense was subpar. Still, this Steelers team, on paper, appears to be in a good place. After all, it did win 10 games and its first AFC North title in five years. Time will tell if McCarthy and Rodgers can take this organization further than it did a year ago.