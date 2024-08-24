Steelers’ Russell Wilson Speaks Out on WR George Pickens

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver George Pickens weren’t on the field long for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s preseason finale. But they did play just long enough to leave a lasting impression.

Wilson found Pickens on third-and-11 for a 32-yard completion against the Detroit Lions on August 24. Two plays later, the Steelers’ first-team offense reached the end zone for the first time during the preseason.

After the preseason finale, which was a 24-17 loss, Wilson raved about Pickens while addressing the chemistry that is building between himself and the young receiver.

“This guy has such great feel for the game. Obviously, his hands and his catch radius is tremendous,” Wilson told reporters. “But I think the best thing that he does, his work ethic at practice. When he steps in between the white lines, this guy becomes a monster at practice, man. It’s cool to watch.

“He’s got a great feel for the game, like I said. He’s hard to cover. There’s not many guys that can cover him.”

Pickens’ other reception against the Lions was a 6-yard loss. But Pickens’ 2 catches was tied for the team lead, and his 26 receiving yards was second on the team only to Dez Fitzpatrick versus Detroit.

In three preseason games this month, Pickens posted 5 receptions for 55 yards.

QB Russell Wilson Raves About Steelers WR George Pickens

Even before the question about the chemistry he is developing with Pickens, Wilson was highly complimentary of the Steelers third-year receiver.

Wilson also had positive things to say about the Steelers offensive line.

“They matched [Pickens] up man-to-man. He did a great job of winning. Once again, the protection and time I had on that play was really good by the guys up front,” Wilson told the media. “You know, GP is one of the best in the game. So, he’s hard to cover.

“Great route. Got some extra yards, his yards after the catch is phenomenal too, best in the league. So he’s just a playmaker.”

Pickens nearly had a deep reception in Week 2 of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills. But he was unable to get his second foot inbounds.

Still, that play and the 32-yard completion is encouraging for a Steelers offense that lacked explosive passing plays with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky behind center in 2022 and 2023.

The Steelers will be counting on Pickens for those explosions this season. Pickens is the only wideout on Pittsburgh’s roster who reached 210 receiving yards last season.

Wilson Not Officially Named Steelers Starting QB

Wilson only played five snaps, but unless he had thrown a touchdown, there’s not much else he could have done with his allotted playing time on August 24.

Still, he will have to wait to see if he will start in Week 1. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game that he will not name the team’s starting quarterback until after practices next week.

That’s perfectly alright with Wilson.

“I’m just focused on being the best teammate I can be, preparing every day. Being professional, how we go about the approach,” Wilson said. “I think that our room is a talented room, and obviously, I think the best thing that we’ve done is get better every day.

“For me personally, I want to help this team win. We got a mission. We got goals, we got big ones. You got to take one week at a time and understand that hopefully, by the end of it all, it’s all worth it.”

Wilson added that Tomlin “is one of the best coaches” in NFL history, so he trusts him, and he is focused on what he can control.

After Wilson exited against the Lions, quarterback Justin Fields played the next three series. Fields led the Steelers to another touchdown drive, but the other two series ended in punts.