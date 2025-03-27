Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Trade Pitch Ships Away George Pickens for New WR

Steelers WR George Pickens.
Getty
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade star wide receiver George Pickens during the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of trading away their wide receiver draft picks before they reach the point where they have to pay them, and George Pickens could be the next Pittsburgh playmaker to suffer this fate.

On March 25, Steelers beat reporter Mike DeFabo (The Athletic) produced a mock draft where he proposed that Pittsburgh trade Pickens to the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick — No. 57 overall in this year’s draft, to be exact. Here’s why.

“When the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf, they put themselves in a position of power,” DeFabo explained. “They could keep Metcalf and Pickens, making a formidable tandem in 2025. However, Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract. It seems unlikely the Steelers would want to pay two big-money receivers, especially after Mike Tomlin said just a few months ago Pickens needs to ‘grow up.’ Pickens could take control of his situation by ‘holding in’ during training camp, the same tactic Diontae Johnson and others have used to apply pressure when seeking a new contract.”

“Instead of going down that messy road, I’d be in favor of trading Pickens now when his value is the highest,” DeFabo went on, stating his case. “Perhaps the Panthers, who traded for Johnson last year but still could use help next to Xavier Legette and an aging Adam Thielen, would be interested. The Steelers could immediately use this pick to draft his replacement, resetting the clock on their WR2 contract situation.”

Steelers Reporter Spends George Pickens Trade Return on WR Prospect Jayden Higgins

After flipping Pickens for a new second rounder — and replacing the second rounder the Steelers gave up for Metcalf — DeFabo suggested drafting Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins.

“At 6-4 and 217 pounds, Higgins is coming off a breakout season, making 87 catches for 1,183 receiving yards and nine touchdowns,” the reporter reasoned. “As a willing blocker with a large catch radius and solid hands, he would fit on a Steelers team that ran the ball the fourth-most in the league in 2024. Though he played inside and outside in college, many see him as a big slot at the next level.”

“Stylistically, that would fit in well in the receiver room, as Metcalf could stretch the field vertically while Higgins provides a safety blanket underneath,” DeFabo continued. “If the Steelers end up landing Aaron Rodgers, it would also be a fit. Among QBs with at least 300 pass attempts in 2024, Rodgers targeted receivers who lined up in the slot the ninth-most often (32.2 percent).”

DeFabo also reminded readers that Pittsburgh has already spent a pre-draft visit on Higgins.

Steelers Must Nail WR Pick If They Trade George Pickens

It goes without saying, but the Steelers cannot afford to miss on a wide receiver selection if they elect to trade away Pickens in 2025 — especially if they sign Rodgers up for a win-now campaign.

Metcalf alone won’t get Pittsburgh back to a Super Bowl, and there’s no telling if Roman Wilson will figure things out in year two. That means a Pickens trade could set the Steelers back to square one at wide receiver if they get it wrong.

If they get it right, and DeFabo does lay out a very well-thought-out plan above, it’s probably the wise decision.

Pickens’ Steelers tenure has been filled with controversy and after the Metcalf deal, the writing is on the wall that they do not plan to extend him. With that in mind, it could be smarter to get out now and recoup maximum value while you still can.

