NFL Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Steelers Rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the widely-celebrated selections earlier this offseason in the NFL Draft. They drafted Navy running back and former All-American Eli Heidenreich with the 230th overall pick (seventh round). Now, Heidenreich is looking to make the team’s 53-man roster, which is hard to do for any seventh-round pick.

However, some believe that the Pennsylvania native has a great chance to make the final roster after training camp. One of those people is current NFL analyst and NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell. He joined The Ross Tucker Podcast on Wednesday to share his thoughts on Heidenreich possibly making the team.

Eli Heidenreich Can Have a Role With the Pittsburgh Steelers

Here is what Cosell had to say about the type of role that Heidenreich could have as a rookie in the Steel City:

“I think he’s going to play because he can do a lot of things for you. He’s big, he’s physical. He’s a movable chess piece. Again, he may play 18 snaps a game, but I think there’s going to be a place for him in the context of this offense.”

Heidenreich certainly showed off his versatile skills at Navy, particularly in his final two collegiate seasons. In 2024, he recorded 1,115 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. 671 of those yards came through the air. He averaged 10.7 yards per touch, which means he is an explosive player with the ball in his hands. In 2025, he was even better. He recorded 1,440 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 11.3 yards per touch. His 941 receiving yards helped him earn All-Pro honors that year.

While the Steelers already have a pair of starting running backs at their disposal in Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, the third running back spot on the depth chart could be up in the air. Heidenreich could compete with second-year running back Kaleb Johnson for that role. If you are head coach Mike McCarthy, wouldn’t you want some more versatility on offense?

The Steelers’ Offense Looks Better on Paper

Heading into Aaron Rodgers’ final season in the NFL, the Steelers, at least on paper, look better than they have been in years past, especially on offense. Steelers GM Omar Khan not only went out and hired Rodgers’ former head coach, with whom he won a Super Bowl in Green Bay, but he also added plenty of weapons during free agency and the NFL Draft.

The team traded for and extended two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The aforementioned Dowdle was also brought in on a multi-year deal. During the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh drafted Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round. Now, imagine if Heidenreich steps up and emerges in this offense, which already includes Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf and field-stretching tight end Pat Freiermuth. In the final chapter of his storied career, Rodgers, in this offense, could very well show fans yet again why he is the best of all time.