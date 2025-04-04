Steelers Host Highly-Touted QB, Three Other Draft Prospects: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy being hosts this week. On Thursday, the organization hosted four NFL draft prospects, including two who could potentially go in the first round. The Steelers did the same Friday, playing host to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

TribLive.com’s Joe Rutter reported the Steelers had Dart, along with Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, visit Friday.

NFL draft analysts have been mixed on Dart’s potential at the next level. But he’s been a popular choice for the Steelers in mock drafts this offseason.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky referred to himself as a big fan and touted the signal caller as an early pick in 2025.

“I don’t think that he makes it out of the top ten,” Orlovsky said during Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “He sees it well, and he can throw it.”

Steelers Host QB Jaxson Dart for Pre-Draft Visit

All signs continue to point to the Steelers signing veteran signal caller Aaron Rodgers. But most pundits view the addition of Rodgers as a one-year solution.

Whether the Steelers sign Rodgers or not, they still need a future franchise quarterback. How the visit goes on Friday could greatly influence whether the Steelers see Dart offering that possibility.

Most NFL pundits aren’t as high on Dart as Orlovsky. But Dart’s potential seems to intrigue NFL mock draft experts. A lot of those experts have projected Dart to land with the Steelers at No. 21 overall.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Dart to Gardner Minshew and Brock Purdy.

“Three-year SEC starter who saw improvement in play and production season after season. Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground.

“Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it.”

Steelers Host QB Jaxson Dart, 3 Other Prospects

The Steelers split their four pre-draft visits Friday between offense and defense. As the other offensive visitor, the team hosted Noel, who is the No. 7 wideout on ESPN’s 2025 draft big board.

Noel is the second receiver the Steelers hosted this week considered a Top 50 overall prospect in the upcoming class. Pittsburgh also had Texas wideout Matthew Golden for a visit Thursday.

The Steelers don’t have a second-round pick. The team traded it to the Seattle Seahawks for receiver D.K. Metcalf. Therefore, the Steelers are not likely to spend a first-rounder on the position. If they draft a receiver on Day 2 or 3, it’s highly unlikely Golden or Noel will still be available.

But the Steelers are doing their homework at receiver anyway.

Emmanwori is another Top 50 prospect. ESPN’s big board has the South Carolina safety ranked as the best prospect at his position in the class.

ESPN projects Caldwell to be an early Day 3 selection. The Worldwide Leader’s big board has Caldwell ranked as the No. 19 defensive tackle in the 2025 draft.

The Steelers hosted these four prospects a day after hosting four other college players visited. The team had Golden, Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew for visits Thursday.