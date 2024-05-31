Steelers Urged to Consider Signing Former Pro Bowl WR

The best way the Pittsburgh Steelers could still add a starting receiver to the 2024 roster is through a trade. But there are a few options remaining in free agency if the Steelers wish to sign yet another veteran wideout. One potential target is slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

On May 31, SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain’s Brandon Andrews included Renfrow on a list of three free agents the Steelers should consider signing.

“Receivers Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller are just as likely to all be former Steelers come the end of training camp than they are to make an impact at the position,” Andrews wrote. “With Roman Wilson waiting in the wings, there’s less of a long-term need, but they need a better talent than the ones they have now.

“Renfrow is more experienced as a starting receiver and would serve as a fine tutor for Wilson and could function as the Steelers’ number two receiver while Wilson learns the position.”

Renfrow posted 25 catches and 255 receiving yards with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 13 that the Raiders released the veteran receiver to avoid having Renfrow count as a $13.7 million cap hit in 2024.

In five seasons with the Raiders, Renfrow recorded 269 receptions for 2,884 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Could the Steelers Sign WR Hunter Renfrow?

There’s no doubt that the Steelers could use an upgrade at WR2. The question is whether Renfrow is really a significant upgrade over what the Steelers already have on the roster.

The only receiver the Steelers currently possess who had more than 209 receiving yards last season is George Pickens. While Renfrow did eclipse that mark last season, he did by merely 60 yards.

The best seasons of Renfrow’s career were from 2020-21. Ironically, that has also been the case for the veteran wideouts the Steelers have already added this offseason — Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller.

In 2021, Jefferson and Watkins had 802 and 647 receiving yards, respectively. Miller had 501 receiving yards and a 15.2 yards per catch average during 2020.

Renfrow eclipsed those totals. He recorded 103 catches for 1,038 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns during 2021. But after the Raiders traded for Davante Adams following that season, he became an afterthought in the Las Vegas offense.

Over the past two seasons combined, Renfrow had 61 catches, 585 yards and 2 touchdowns.

That’s about what Jefferson produced during the same two seasons — 44 catches, 578 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Renfrow’s 9.6 yards per catch average the past two years is also a little lower than the averages Watkins and Miller posted — 10.3 and 10.2, respectively.

How Would Renfrow Fit in Pittsburgh’s Offense?

Renfrow has an edge in certain areas over the veteran receivers the Steelers are currently counting on for depth. But in other departments, Renfrow comes up short.

While Renfrow has starting experience, he’s started just 23 of 73 contests in his NFL career. Both Jefferson and Watkins have started more NFL games — 35 and 25, respectively.

Renfrow also doesn’t have the advantage Jefferson and Miller both have, which is previous experience in Arthur Smith’s offense. Jefferson and Miller both spent part of the 2023 season in Smith’s offense with the Atlanta Falcons.

Renfrow’s best asset is his quickness out of the slot. He played about 88.7% of his offensive snaps in the slot for the Raiders last season.

But what the Steelers really need is an outside receiver. Watkins also played primarily in the slot last year while Miller just about split his snaps between the slot and outside. Pittsburgh’s third-round rookie Roman Wilson is also best suited for a role in the slot.

As a former 1,000-yard receiver, Renfrow could offer more upside than the other veteran wideouts on the Steelers roster. But if he does, it’s marginal, as Renfrow hasn’t posted more than 10.2 yards per reception since 2020.

The Steelers could target Renfrow in free agency because of his potential to be a better option than the team’s other veterans. He certainly is a realistic target.

But he doesn’t appear to be the significant upgrade the Steelers are still searching for at wide receiver this offseason.