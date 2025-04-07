Steelers Connection Could Lure Raiders Cut to Pittsburgh

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the market for cornerback help, former Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones would profile as a potential fit.

On April 6, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that “the Raiders are releasing CB Jack Jones, sources say, after Las Vegas attempted to trade him.” Rapoport added that Jones is “an intriguing option for a CB-needy team.”

Pittsburgh isn’t necessarily cornerback-needy, but they could still afford to bring in more competition at the position. And it just so happens that there is a clear coaching link that could lure Jones to the Steelers.

Per Steelers Now reporter Alan Saunders, “[Jones] played for Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Gerald Alexander in 2024.”

“The Steelers could potentially be interested in a reunion between Jones and Alexander, who replaced Grady Brown as the Steelers’ secondary coach this offseason,” Saunders theorized on April 6. Noting that “the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Jones earned the most extensive playing time of his career under Alexander in 2024.”

Raiders Cut Jack Jones Was Better in Rotational Role

Las Vegas started Jones last year, as Saunders alluded, but he was a better rotational player in 2022 and 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating under 70.0 in each of his first two seasons. Most of that time was spent with the New England Patriots.

Jones joined the Raiders midway through the 2023 campaign. After impressing down the stretch, Jones earned a starting job on the outside in 2024.

Unfortunately, the higher snap count seemed to expose Jones a bit. He earned the worst coverage grade of his career last season, and his passer rating allowed jumped up to 115.8 despite 3 interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Worst of all was Jones’ tackling and his penalties. Per PFF, the former fourth-round talent missed 15 tackles in 2024, at a high rate of 17.4%. He was flagged for 7 penalties.

Jones did hold pass-catchers to a reception rate of 65.9% last year while also achieving 22 key defensive “stops” as a tackler, but he allowed a whopping 10 touchdowns in coverage.

Perhaps, Jones can get his career back on track with Alexander and the Steelers.

Does Jack Jones Fit Into Steelers’ CB Room?

The Steelers have already signed two veteran cornerbacks in free agency, coming to terms with Darius Slay and Brandin Echols. They also have a collection of recent draft picks and UDFAs, including Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop Jr.

Throw in staff favorite James Pierre and a couple others and one could argue that Pittsburgh does not need Jones.

Having said that, you never know how much injury insurance you’ll end up needing in April. And more competition is never a bad thing.

Based on his defensive snap percentages, Jones would likely push Trice for the top backup job on the outside. Behind Porter and Slay.

Echols has also preferred guarding the boundaries more often than not. But he’ll have a better chance of logging impactful snaps in the slot.

With more nickel CB experience than both Trice and Jones, Echols could challenge Bishop for the third starting role. Creating a very strong training camp competition at the position.

One last positive. A Jones addition would eliminate cornerback as a draft need, allowing Pittsburgh to focus on other areas of the roster.

Certain draft analysts have predicted that the Steelers would use their first-round selection on a CB. With needs at defensive tackle, running back, quarterback and more, cornerback should not be the priority.